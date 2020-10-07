How to Stream the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate Live Online Without Cable

One week after the presidential debate, senator Kamala Harris will face current vice president, Mike Pence in what may be the last debate of this year’s election. Protocol will naturally be strict at tonight’s event, given the fact that Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 after the presidential debate last week. The VP debate will be broadcast on several news networks including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CSPAN. The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN

The debate will be moderated by Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief. The VP debate will run for 90 minutes, comprised of nine 10-minute segments with no commercial breaks. Topics of discussion will include the pandemic, racial unrest, the economy and as well as the Supreme Court.

The two candidates will be seated 12 feet apart for the deabate. Senator Harris’ campaign also requested that there be plexiglass to separate the two. While Pence has tested negative for COVID-19, he was in attendance at the Rose Garden ceremony which has seen several attendees test positive for the virus.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the vice presidential debate live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

