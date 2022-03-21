 Skip to Content
How to Stream the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

The NHL Trade Deadline is here and with teams angling for a deep playoff run, this is their last chance to add to their team. Teams have until March 21 at 3 p.m. ET to make their final trades in order to sure up their team for the 2022 NHL postseason push. In the U.S., you can stream coverage all-day long, but you will need different services to stream the coverage.

How to Watch 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, NHL Network — which is available with a seven-day free trial of fuboTV — will simulcast Sportsnet’s coverage of Hockey Central until 2 p.m. ET, which will then see the NHL Tonight crew come in through the deadline.

Alternatively, beginning Monday, March 21 at 8 a.m. ET, ESPN+ will air TSN TradeCentre until noon, when starting at 12 p.m. ET and airing until 5 p.m. ET, “The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special” will provide breaking news and offer roundtable discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action. Hosted by John Buccigross, who will be joined by analysts Kevin Weekes, John Tortorella, and reporter Emily Kaplan. Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan, and Greg Wyshynski will also contribute to the coverage.

ESPN+ will stream the entire coverage, while ESPN2 will simulcast from 2-4 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

You can stream the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch the entire coverage on SportsNet, you will need NHL Network, while TSN will stream their coverage on ESPN2. Both channels are available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a seven-day free trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV.

NHL Trade Deadline Rumors

