How to Stream the Best 4th of July Movies

America! Fireworks! Apple pie! Freedom! It’s time to fire up the grill, eat some corn on the cob, and set off some explosions in the sky. When you’re all partied out, you might need to recover on the couch with a good movie, and we’ve compiled a list of the most fist-pumping American movies to celebrate our independence.
Best Movies to Stream for Independence Day
-
HamiltonJuly 3, 2020
Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now.
Disney+ made a huge splash when it unveiled this blockbuster musical on its platform one year ago. Turn up the speakers and soak up this hip-hop musical marvel.
-
MiracleFebruary 6, 2004
When college coach Herb Brooks is hired to helm the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team, he brings a unique and brash style to the ice. After assembling a team of hot-headed college all-stars, who are humiliated in an early match, Brooks unites his squad against a common foe: the heavily-favored Soviet team.
A band of ragtag rebels, an inspiring leader — it’s America in a nutshell. If you want to see the flip side of this story and how it impacted the Soviets, check out the excellent documentary “Red Army.”
-
Independence DayJune 25, 1996
On July 2, a giant alien mothership enters orbit around Earth and deploys several dozen saucer-shaped ‘destroyer’ spacecraft that quickly lay waste to major cities around the planet. On July 3, the United States conducts a coordinated counterattack that fails. On July 4, a plan is devised to gain access to the interior of the alien mothership in space, in order to plant a nuclear missile.
It’s the 25th anniversary of this big, dumb movie that catapulted Will Smith to stardom and gave us one of the best speeches in movie history with Bill Pullman’s presidential address. Blowing up aliens with Jeff Goldblum — what could be better?
-
The PatriotJune 28, 2000
After proving himself on the field of battle in the French and Indian War, Benjamin Martin wants nothing more to do with such things, preferring the simple life of a farmer. But when his son Gabriel enlists in the army to defend their new nation, America, against the British, Benjamin reluctantly returns to his old life to protect his son.
Mel Gibson (yeah, we know) is fantastic as a grieving father thrust into the American Revolution. Heath Ledger is also great. You’ll also see vivid battle scenes involving a hatchet and a cannonball.
-
Born on the Fourth of JulyDecember 20, 1989
The biography of Ron Kovic. Paralyzed in the Vietnam war, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist after feeling betrayed by the country he fought for.
A potent combination of Oliver Stone and Tom Cruise makes this a must-see movie. Stone won the Oscar for Best Director for the story of a real-life veteran.
If you’d like something more serious for your holiday, this fits the bill.
-
Team America: World PoliceJanuary 14, 2004
Team America World Police follows an international police force dedicated to maintaining global stability. Learning that dictator Kim Jong il is out to destroy the world, the team recruits Broadway star Gary Johnston to go undercover. With the help of Team America, Gary manages to uncover the plan to destroy the world. Will Team America be able to save it in time? It stars… Samuel L Jackson, Tim Robbins, Sean Penn, Michael Moore, Helen Hunt, Matt Damon, Susan Sarandon, George Clooney, Danny Glover, Ethan Hawke, Alec Baldwin… or does it?
It’s outrageously crude and not remotely family-friendly, but the theme song, “America, F*** Yeah!” is the perfect anthem to blast as you take a flying cannonball off the diving board.
-
Air Force OneJuly 25, 1997
Russian terrorists conspire to hijack the aircraft with the president and his family on board. The commander in chief finds himself facing an impossible predicament: give in to the terrorists and sacrifice his family, or risk everything to uphold his principles - and the integrity of the nation.
It seems comical now that a president could be an action hero, but there is something super-satisfying about seeing Harrison Ford punch Russians in the face. Is there anything more American than Harrison Ford and punching?
-
1776November 9, 1972
The film focuses on the representatives of the Thirteen original colonies who participated in the Second Continental Congress. 1776 depicts the three months of deliberation (and, oftentimes, acrimonious debate) that led up to the signing of one of the most important documents in the History of the United States, the Declaration of Independence.
You’ll have to rent this one, but if you loved “Hamilton,” this is another musical worth watching.
-
Hidden FiguresDecember 10, 2016
The untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson – brilliant African-American women working at NASA and serving as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history – the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.
Our country isn’t perfect, but heroes throughout our history have fought to make it a “more perfect union.” This movie may inspire you to break some barriers of your own.
-
GettysburgOctober 8, 1993
In the summer of 1863, General Robert E. Lee leads the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia into Gettysburg, Pennsylvania with the goal of marching through to Washington, D.C. The Union Army of the Potomac, under the command of General George G. Meade, forms a defensive position to confront the rebel forces in what will prove to be the decisive battle of the American Civil War.
Yes, it’s a bit long and ponderous. (It even had an intermission when it played in theaters!) But this chronicle of the Civil War’s most pivotal battle contains some really fine performances, especially from Jeff Daniels. We may fight amongst ourselves, but America carries on.
-
Saving Private RyanJuly 24, 1998
As U.S. troops storm the beaches of Normandy, three brothers lie dead on the battlefield, with a fourth trapped behind enemy lines. Ranger captain John Miller and seven men are tasked with penetrating German-held territory and bringing the boy home.
This masterpiece features an incredible cast and one of the world’s great directors at the top of their game. Remember the sacrifices made in the name of freedom with this harrowing war story.
-
National TreasureNovember 19, 2004
Modern treasure hunters, led by archaeologist Ben Gates, search for a chest of riches rumored to have been stashed away by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin during the Revolutionary War. The chest’s whereabouts may lie in secret clues embedded in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, and Gates is in a race to find the gold before his enemies do.
This bonkers Indiana Jones knockoff is the perfect popcorn flick for your 4th. Enjoy one of Nicolas Cage’s more restrained performances before he teetered into B-movie oblivion.
-
RootsJanuary 23, 1977
The epic tale of celebrated Pulitzer-prize winning author Alex Haley’s ancestors as portrayed in the acclaimed twelve hour mini-series Roots, was first told in his 1976 bestseller Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The docu-drama covers a period of history that begins in mid-1700s Gambia, West Africa and concludes during post-Civil War United States, over 100 years later. This 1977 miniseries eventually won 9 Emmy awards, a Golden Globe award, and a Peabody award, and still stands as the most watched miniseries in U.S. history.
If you’re younger than 50, you probably don’t remember what an absolute bombshell this miniseries was. This emotional exploration of our nation’s slavery story still resonates today. If you’ve never seen it, carve out some time and see the miniseries that forced a nation to reckon with its problematic past.
-
Captain America: The First AvengerJuly 22, 2011
During World War II, Steve Rogers is a sickly man from Brooklyn who’s transformed into super-soldier Captain America to aid in the war effort. Rogers must stop the Red Skull – Adolf Hitler’s ruthless head of weaponry, and the leader of an organization that intends to use a mysterious device of untold powers for world domination.
It’s been 10 years since Chris Evans jumped into action as Captain America. The origin story still inspires, and you’ll appreciate it even more once you know what happens in “Avengers: Endgame.”
-
Rocky IVNovember 21, 1985
After iron man Drago, a highly intimidating 6-foot-5, 261-pound Soviet athlete, kills Apollo Creed in an exhibition match, Rocky comes to the heart of Russia for 15 pile-driving boxing rounds of revenge.
In the mid-1980s, nothing was more American than beating the Russians. Sylvester Stallone’s plucky boxer always delivers, and Dolph Lundgren makes an incredible villain.
-
Top GunMay 16, 1986
A heart-pounding combination of action, music and incredible aerial photography helped make Top Gun the blockbuster hit. of 1986. Top Gun takes a look at the danger and excitement that awaits every pilot at the Navy’s prestigious fighter weapons school. Tom Cruise is superb as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a daring young flyer who’s out to become the best. And Kelly McGillis sizzles as the civilian instructor who teaches Maverick a few things you can’t learn in a classroom.
How long has it been since you revisited this classic Tom Cruise flick? It’s worth a rewatch as we gear up for the long-delayed sequel.
-
Mr. Smith Goes to WashingtonOctober 19, 1939
Naive and idealistic Jefferson Smith, leader of the Boy Rangers, is appointed to the United States Senate by the puppet governor of his state. He soon discovers, upon going to Washington, many shortcomings of the political process as his earnest goal of a national boys’ camp leads to a conflict with the state political boss.
Everyone would laugh at this movie if they made it today, and that’s why it’s worth watching.
-
The GodfatherMarch 14, 1972
Spanning the years 1945 to 1955, a chronicle of the fictional Italian-American Corleone crime family. When organized crime family patriarch, Vito Corleone barely survives an attempt on his life, his youngest son, Michael steps in to take care of the would-be killers, launching a campaign of bloody revenge.
The first line of this movie is literally, “I believe in America.” What follows is one of the greatest movies ever. There’s never a bad time to watch “The Godfather” or its magnificent sequel, but this story of immigrants building a life in the new world while battling old-world rivalries is mandatory viewing for any movie fan.
-
The Civil WarSeptember 23, 1990
A comprehensive and definitive history of the American Civil War.
Ken Burns’ breakthrough documentary series isn’t a movie, but it’s a powerful chronicle of the forces that still shape our nation today. In the 30+ years since its release, some of the Southern romanticism has been criticized, but this is still valuable viewing.