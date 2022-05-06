How to Stream the Canelo vs. Bivol PPV Fight Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Boxing’s biggest star Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), the undisputed super-middleweight champion, will look to become a two-time light heavyweight world champion in his match vs. Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs). The match is one of the biggest matches of the year.

This Saturday, on the 7th May in Las Vegas find out who takes home the belt with a subscription to DAZN.

How to Live Stream Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol On DAZN

When: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Main Event: 11:00 p.m. ET)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Stream: DAZN

Can You Stream Canelo vs. Bivol for Free?

DAZN doesn’t offer a free trial, but in order to stream Canelo vs. Bivol, you will need a subscription to DAZN. With your subscription you can purchase the PPV.

How Much Does The Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Cost?

DAZN subscribers will be able able to watch Canelo vs. Bivol fight on DAZN for $59.99. If you haven’t subscribed to DAZN yet, you can subscribe for $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year ($8.33/month), and then purchase the $59.99 PPV.

The card is expected to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the main event around 11:00 p.m. ET.

You will also be able to stream future boxing matches with your DAZN subscription, no PPV required, including Scardina vs. De Carolis and Zurdo vs. Boesel.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Canelo vs. Bivol on DAZN?

No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed and no extra fee for the PPV. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android devices.

About Canelo vs. Bivol

Bivol is undefeated thus far as a professional and poses a very difficult challenge for the Mexican. He has successfully defended his (Super) light-heavyweight title, convincingly three times, winning all of them by unanimous decision. However Canelo Alvarez has conquered everything put in front of him over the past nine years. Famously he went through the best of the super-middleweight division over four fights and has already held gold at 175lbs when he defeated Sergey Kovalev in 2019.

Where is Canelo vs. Bivol?

The match will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Card

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol; For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang; Heavyweight

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela; Super lightweight

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez; Welterweight

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto; Flyweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva; Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai; Lightweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa; Super featherweight

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos; Super lightweight

Canelo vs. Bivol Fight Trailer