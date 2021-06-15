How to Stream The Handmaid’s Tale S04E10 Finale For Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, & Android

After waiting nearly two years for the return of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, the fourth season is coming to a close. The final episode of season 4 will hit Hulu on Wednesday, June 16th at 3 AM ET. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “The Handmaid’s Tale” S4 Season Finale

When: Streaming begins Wednesday, June 16 at 3 a.m. ET

TV: Hulu

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

In spoiler-free synopsis of Season 4 Hulu says, “In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Season 4 featured 10 episodes, so it was a bit shorter than the others. Showrunner Bruce Miller calls this a creative decision. There are a lot of questions to be answered in this season, but there is still more to come with Season 5 likely to come in 2022.

In the final episode of Season 4, called “The Wilderness”, Hulu says it covers “The fallout from June outrage from Mark Tuello saying charges against Fred Waterford was dropped. After being told he has been made a good asset and June doesn’t accept the fact but agrees to forgive Tuello. June and Tuello will meet with Commander Lawrence at a former Diner on the Border.”

How to Stream “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

The Handmaid’s Tale April 26, 2017 Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $64.99

Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription