How to Stream the New ‘Tom & Jerry’ Movie Online With Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

The longest-running cat and mouse game returns to the screen with a new Tom & Jerry movie filled with the iconic slap-stick comedy violence. The part-live-action, part-animated movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, February 26th, which you can watch with your HBO Max subscription.

How to Stream ‘Tom & Jerry’

When: Friday, February 26th at 12:01AM PT

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

Sign Up Now $14.99 / month hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

Seventy-five years after the cat and mouse began tantalizing each other, they arrive at New York City in the new movie after Jerry decides to stay in an upscale hotel. A hotel employee played by Chloe Grace Moretz is instructed to get rid of the mouse before a celebrity guest shows up, and of course, she ends up requiring the assistance of Tom.

The never-ending brawl of the cat and mouse has been through many iterations since the birth of ‘Tom & Jerry’ as different animators, directors, and production companies took turns at telling the classic tale of a cat who wants to kill a mouse, and a mouse who wants to torment a cat.

Tom & Jerry February 12, 2021 Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.

How Much Does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max is available to stream for $14.99 / month, or $179.88 / year. When you subscribe, you can watch ‘Tom & Jerry’ without going to theaters.

On What Devices Can I Stream Tom & Jerry?

You can stream Tom & Jerry on all devices that HBO Max is available including Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Samsung TV (2016+), Xbox, iPhone, iPad, Android

Sign Up Now $14.99 / month hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

'Tom & Jerry' Trailer

Can You Stream *Tom & Jerry* For Free?

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Get 20% OFF 6 Months of HBO Max

While it’s not exactly a free trial, for a limited time you can get 6 months of HBO Max for just $69.99 ($11.66 / mo.) which is more than a 20% savings.

How to Get HBO Max $11.99 Deal

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Sign Up Now $11.66 | normally $14.99 hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

The deal is available to new and returning subscribers. You will save over 20% for 6 months when you prepay $69.99 (normally $89.99).