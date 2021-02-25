How to Stream the New ‘Tom & Jerry’ Movie Online With Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile
The longest-running cat and mouse game returns to the screen with a new Tom & Jerry movie filled with the iconic slap-stick comedy violence. The part-live-action, part-animated movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, February 26th, which you can watch with your HBO Max subscription.
How to Stream ‘Tom & Jerry’
- When: Friday, February 26th at 12:01AM PT
- Stream: Watch with HBO Max
Seventy-five years after the cat and mouse began tantalizing each other, they arrive at New York City in the new movie after Jerry decides to stay in an upscale hotel. A hotel employee played by Chloe Grace Moretz is instructed to get rid of the mouse before a celebrity guest shows up, and of course, she ends up requiring the assistance of Tom.
The never-ending brawl of the cat and mouse has been through many iterations since the birth of ‘Tom & Jerry’ as different animators, directors, and production companies took turns at telling the classic tale of a cat who wants to kill a mouse, and a mouse who wants to torment a cat.
Tom & Jerry
Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse get kicked out of their home and relocate to a fancy New York hotel, where a scrappy employee named Kayla will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.
How Much Does HBO Max cost?
HBO Max is available to stream for $14.99 / month, or $179.88 / year. When you subscribe, you can watch ‘Tom & Jerry’ without going to theaters.
On What Devices Can I Stream Tom & Jerry?
You can stream Tom & Jerry on all devices that HBO Max is available including Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Samsung TV (2016+), Xbox, iPhone, iPad, Android
'Tom & Jerry' Trailer
Can You Stream *Tom & Jerry* For Free?
We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
3. Get 20% OFF 6 Months of HBO Max
While it’s not exactly a free trial, for a limited time you can get 6 months of HBO Max for just $69.99 ($11.66 / mo.) which is more than a 20% savings.
How to Get HBO Max $11.99 Deal
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
The deal is available to new and returning subscribers. You will save over 20% for 6 months when you prepay $69.99 (normally $89.99).