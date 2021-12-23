How to Stream World Juniors 2022 Ice Hockey Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

With the NHL season on their Christmas break, but you can still get your fill of hockey with the 2022 World Juniors. During the tournament, you will be able to watch the future of the NHL with soon-to-be stars like Shan Wright (Canada), Connor Bedard (Canada), Matvei Michkov (Russia), Yaroslav Askarov (Russia), Jake Sanderson (United States), Luke Hughes (United States), and Alexander Holtz (Sweden).

How to Stream 2022 World Juniors

Fortunately, this year all games, including exhibition matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. The first exhibition match is at 2pm ET with the United States vs. Finland and Canada vs. Finland at 7pm ET.

How to Stream WJC 2022 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2021 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2022 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2021 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $25 OFF their first month, meaning you can get Sling Orange or Blue + Sports Extra to stream NHL Network for just $21 (which also includes NFL RedZone).

The first tournament game is at 2pm on December 26th between Finland and Germany. Later that night, Canada will face the Czech Republic at 7pm and Team USA will face Slovakia at 9:30pm ET.

On December 28th, Switzerland will face Team USA at 4:30pm ET, while Austria will face Canada at 7pm ET. In their final matches of the Qualifying Round, Canada will face Finland at 7pm on December 31st and U.S. vs. Russia at 9:30pm ET on New Years Eve.

How to Stream IIHF 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2022 World Juniors Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 26

Finland vs. Germany (Edmonton), 2 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Sweden (Red Deer), 4:30 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Canada (Edmonton), 7 p.m. ET

United States vs. Slovakia (Red Deer), 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 27

Austria vs. Finland (Edmonton), 2 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Switzerland (Red Deer), 4:30 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Czechia (Edmonton), 7 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Slovakia (Red Deer), 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Switzerland vs. United States (Red Deer), 4:30 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Canada (Edmonton), 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Finland vs. Czechia (Edmonton), 2 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Russia (Red Deer), 4:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany (Edmonton), 7 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. United States (Red Deer), 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 30

Czechia vs. Austria (Edmonton), 4:30 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Switzerland (Red Deer), 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 31

Germany vs. Austria (Edmonton), 2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Sweden (Red Deer), 4:30 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Finland (Edmonton), 7 p.m. ET

United States vs. Russia (Red Deer), 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1 (Edmonton), 2:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2 (Red Deer), 5 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3 (Edmonton), 7:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4 (Red Deer), 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 4 (Edmonton)

Semifinal 1, 3 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 5 (Edmonton)

Third-place game, 4 p.m. ET

Championship game, 8 p.m. ET