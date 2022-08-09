How to Stream World Juniors 2022 Live For Free Without Cable: TV Schedule & Streaming Options

After getting postponed due to a COVID outbreak last December, the future of the NHL will be on display at the 2022 World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships. The tournament starts on Tuesday August 9th, with every game being shown on NHL Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream 2022 World Juniors

On NHL Network, you can watch all tournament games from the round-robin to the championship on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. Team USA will open up the action on Tuesday August 9th at 10pm ET vs. Germany, while Canada will face Latvia on August 10th at 6pm ET.

How to Stream WJC 2022 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2022 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on.

How to Stream WJC 2022 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 20 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You will be able to watch the future of the NHL with soon-to-be stars like Brock Faber (United States), Luke Hughes (United States), Brad Lambert (Finland), Liam Öhgren (Sweden), Connor Bedard (Canada), and Yaroslav Askarov (Russia)

The first tournament game is at 2pm on August 9th between Slovakia and Germany. Team USA will have four round-robin matches vs. Germany (Aug. 9 at 10pm), Switzerland (Aug. 11 at 10pm), Switzerland (Aug. 13 at 2pm), and Sweden (Aug. 14 at 10pm).

Canada, who is one of the favorites coming into the tournament, will open against Latvia (Aug. 10 at 6pm), then face Slovakia (Aug. 11 at 6pm), Czechia (Aug. 13 at 6), and Finland (Aug. 15 at 6pm).

How to Stream IIHF 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2022 World Juniors Schedule

All Games on NHL Network

Tuesday, August 9

Slovakia vs. Czechia, 2 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Latvia, 6 p.m. ET

Germany vs. USA, 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 10

Switzerland vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Latvia, 6 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Germany, 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 11

Czechia vs. Finland, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. ET

USA vs. Switzerland, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

Sweden vs. Austria, 2 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 13

USA vs. Austria, 2 p.m. ET

Czechia vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Germany, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday. August 14

Slovakia vs. Finland, 2 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Czechia, 6 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. USA, 10 p.m. ET

Monday, August 15

Austria vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Sweden, 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 17

Quarterfinal, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 19

Semifinal, 4 p.m. ET

Semifinal, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 20

Bronze Medal Game, 4 p.m. ET

Gold Medal Game, 8 p.m. ET