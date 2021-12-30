How to Stream “Yellowstone” Marathon: Watch Season 1 Through Season 4 Live Online For Free

If you want to catch up on “Yellowstone” or start it over from the beginning, you’re in luck. Starting Thursday, December 30th at 11:30am ET, Paramount Network, will stream every episode of “Yellowstone” from Season 1 all the way through Season 4. You can watch the entire “Yellowstone” marathon with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch “Yellowstone” Marathon

When: Starting Thursday, December 30 at 11:30am ET

TV: Paramount Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Philo includes an Unlimited DVR, so you can record every episode and either watch it live or on-demand. The nice part about recording it is that you can skip the commercials.

While you can Yellowstone Season 1 -3 on-demand with Peacock, season four won’t be available on the streaming service just yet. That’s because new episodes available on Paramount Network, which is only available with a Live TV Streaming Service. Fortunately, there are many ways to watch it, including with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and others.

With the “Yellowstone” marathon, this is the only way you can stream every episode of Yellowstone through Season 4, which Peacock won’t carry until March 2022.

Yellowstone June 20, 2018 Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Also on Paramount+?

“Yellowstone” viewers might think it only makes sense that the series would be available to stream on Paramount’s streaming service. However, as we reported, the series will not be on Paramount+. It will air live on Paramount Network and be available to stream through the Paramount Network app.

How to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Yellowstone” Marathon live on Paramount Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.