 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max

How to Watch ‘Moonfall’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in the sci-fi film “Moonfall” which lands on HBO Max this week, after debuting in theaters over the summer. In the movie, the moon leaves its orbit and endangering Earth and all of humanity. A brave group of scientists and astronauts must find a way to correct this cosmic occurrence before it become cataclysmic. “Moonfall” is set to arrive on streaming on Friday, Sept. 9 and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Moonfall”

About “Moonfall”

“Moonfall” comes from the director of “Independence Day,” Roland Emmerich, and stars Berry, Wilson, John Bradley, and Michael Pena. Wilson plays a disgraced ex-astronaut who is called upon to save the world after the moon suddenly threatens Earth, with the film revealing some surprising things about the nature of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Moonfall

February 3, 2022

A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Bradley plays a conspiracy theorist who believes unconventional things about the moon, while Berry is a fellow former astronaut. “Moonfall” was something of a box office disappointment, earning just $19 million at the domestic box office and just under $40 million internationally.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Moonfall” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out the "Moonfall" trailer:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.