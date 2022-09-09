How to Watch ‘Moonfall’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in the sci-fi film “Moonfall” which lands on HBO Max this week, after debuting in theaters over the summer. In the movie, the moon leaves its orbit and endangering Earth and all of humanity. A brave group of scientists and astronauts must find a way to correct this cosmic occurrence before it become cataclysmic. “Moonfall” is set to arrive on streaming on Friday, Sept. 9 and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch “Moonfall”
- When: Friday, Sept. 9
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About “Moonfall”
“Moonfall” comes from the director of “Independence Day,” Roland Emmerich, and stars Berry, Wilson, John Bradley, and Michael Pena. Wilson plays a disgraced ex-astronaut who is called upon to save the world after the moon suddenly threatens Earth, with the film revealing some surprising things about the nature of Earth’s only natural satellite.
Moonfall
A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.
Bradley plays a conspiracy theorist who believes unconventional things about the moon, while Berry is a fellow former astronaut. “Moonfall” was something of a box office disappointment, earning just $19 million at the domestic box office and just under $40 million internationally.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Moonfall” on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”Sign Up