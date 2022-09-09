How to Watch ‘Moonfall’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in the sci-fi film “Moonfall” which lands on HBO Max this week, after debuting in theaters over the summer. In the movie, the moon leaves its orbit and endangering Earth and all of humanity. A brave group of scientists and astronauts must find a way to correct this cosmic occurrence before it become cataclysmic. “Moonfall” is set to arrive on streaming on Friday, Sept. 9 and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Moonfall”

When : Friday, Sept. 9

: Friday, Sept. 9 TV : HBO Max

: HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About “Moonfall”

“Moonfall” comes from the director of “Independence Day,” Roland Emmerich, and stars Berry, Wilson, John Bradley, and Michael Pena. Wilson plays a disgraced ex-astronaut who is called upon to save the world after the moon suddenly threatens Earth, with the film revealing some surprising things about the nature of Earth’s only natural satellite.

Moonfall February 3, 2022 A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Bradley plays a conspiracy theorist who believes unconventional things about the moon, while Berry is a fellow former astronaut. “Moonfall” was something of a box office disappointment, earning just $19 million at the domestic box office and just under $40 million internationally.

