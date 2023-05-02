 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

How people identify and see themselves in a community is a big part of their self-image. In an increasingly polarized social atmosphere, it can be difficult to carve out an identity, especially when so many people are telling you to be someone else. That’s the subject of W. Kamua Bell’s new documentary “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed,” coming to HBO Max on Tuesday, May 2. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch '1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed'

About '1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed'

Through a series of compelling and insightful conversations, Emmy-winning producer, director, host, and comedian W. Kamau Bell explores the experiences of mixed kids and families in the San Francisco Bay Area. The film was inspired by Kamau and his wife Melissa’s desire to better understand what life is like for their mixed daughters, who are navigating issues of identity in a world that often asks them to pick a side. With humor and heart, the film reveals the joys and complexities of growing up mixed in today’s America.

“As a father of three mixed daughters, directing this film was a deeply personal and profound journey of discovery,” said Bell. “I wanted to create something lyrical and playful in a way that we don’t normally associate with these conversations but is often the way they happen in my home. My hope is in sharing the stories of these dynamic young people, it will give audiences a window into their worlds and open the door for further dialogue around race, culture, and identity. We all know that this entire country needs it.”

What devices can you use to stream '1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed'?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

'1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed' Trailer

