How to Watch ‘1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How people identify and see themselves in a community is a big part of their self-image. In an increasingly polarized social atmosphere, it can be difficult to carve out an identity, especially when so many people are telling you to be someone else. That’s the subject of W. Kamua Bell’s new documentary “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed,” coming to HBO Max on Tuesday, May 2. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About '1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed'

Through a series of compelling and insightful conversations, Emmy-winning producer, director, host, and comedian W. Kamau Bell explores the experiences of mixed kids and families in the San Francisco Bay Area. The film was inspired by Kamau and his wife Melissa’s desire to better understand what life is like for their mixed daughters, who are navigating issues of identity in a world that often asks them to pick a side. With humor and heart, the film reveals the joys and complexities of growing up mixed in today’s America.

“As a father of three mixed daughters, directing this film was a deeply personal and profound journey of discovery,” said Bell. “I wanted to create something lyrical and playful in a way that we don’t normally associate with these conversations but is often the way they happen in my home. My hope is in sharing the stories of these dynamic young people, it will give audiences a window into their worlds and open the door for further dialogue around race, culture, and identity. We all know that this entire country needs it.”

