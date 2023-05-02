How to Watch ‘1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
How people identify and see themselves in a community is a big part of their self-image. In an increasingly polarized social atmosphere, it can be difficult to carve out an identity, especially when so many people are telling you to be someone else. That’s the subject of W. Kamua Bell’s new documentary “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed,” coming to HBO Max on Tuesday, May 2. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About '1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed'
Through a series of compelling and insightful conversations, Emmy-winning producer, director, host, and comedian W. Kamau Bell explores the experiences of mixed kids and families in the San Francisco Bay Area. The film was inspired by Kamau and his wife Melissa’s desire to better understand what life is like for their mixed daughters, who are navigating issues of identity in a world that often asks them to pick a side. With humor and heart, the film reveals the joys and complexities of growing up mixed in today’s America.
“As a father of three mixed daughters, directing this film was a deeply personal and profound journey of discovery,” said Bell. “I wanted to create something lyrical and playful in a way that we don’t normally associate with these conversations but is often the way they happen in my home. My hope is in sharing the stories of these dynamic young people, it will give audiences a window into their worlds and open the door for further dialogue around race, culture, and identity. We all know that this entire country needs it.”
What devices can you use to stream '1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed'?
You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
'1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed' Trailer
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. The service will be renamed “Max” on May 23, 2023. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial