How to Watch ‘1923’ Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After debuting to record-breaking audiences in November, Taylor Sheridan’s second “ Yellowstone ” prequel series is returning on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the remaining episodes of its first season. Jacob and Cara Dutton return with Episode 5 of “ 1923 ” on Paramount+ . The family will continue to deal with the aftermath of John’s death as his brother Spencer and his wife Alexandra will finally return to the ranch. You can watch 1923: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus . You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video .

About '1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5

Returning Sunday, Feb. 5 with a new episode, “1923” introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

After an attack by Dutton family enemies results in John’s death, Cara is able to get word to Spencer who has been living in Africa. He returns home with his wife Alexandra at a perilous time for the family. Jacob is still recuperating from his injuries and the Duttons are struggling to keep the ranch afloat, despite Cara’s best efforts.

Season 1 of “1923,” the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer.

Can you watch '1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial.

You can watch ‘1923’ Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream '1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5?

You can watch 1923: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

