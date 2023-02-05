How to Watch ‘1923’ Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
After debuting to record-breaking audiences in November, Taylor Sheridan’s second “Yellowstone” prequel series is returning on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the remaining episodes of its first season. Jacob and Cara Dutton return with Episode 5 of “1923” on Paramount+. The family will continue to deal with the aftermath of John’s death as his brother Spencer and his wife Alexandra will finally return to the ranch. You can watch 1923: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video.
About '1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5
Returning Sunday, Feb. 5 with a new episode, “1923” introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.
After an attack by Dutton family enemies results in John’s death, Cara is able to get word to Spencer who has been living in Africa. He returns home with his wife Alexandra at a perilous time for the family. Jacob is still recuperating from his injuries and the Duttons are struggling to keep the ranch afloat, despite Cara’s best efforts.
Season 1 of “1923,” the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, and Julia Schlaepfer.
Can you watch '1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch 1923: Season 1 on Paramount Plus.
You can watch ‘1923’ Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.
What devices can you use to stream '1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5?
You can watch 1923: Season 1 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'1923' Winter Premiere; Season 1, Episode 5 Trailer
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
1923: Season 1December 18, 2022
Follow a new generation of the Dutton family during the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.