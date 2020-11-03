How to Watch 2020 Election Coverage Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Mobile

After months of campaigning, the 2020 election comes to a head tonight. The lead up to Election Day has been an eventful one, with the entire country completely polarized, the COVID-19 pandemic remains rampant, the economy is another recession and racial tension remain at their worst.

The United States’ next leader will be announced later tonight and live coverage of the election will be broadcast across all major news networks, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN.

How to Watch the Election Night Coverage

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN

The two candidates spent the past few days holding last-minute campaign rallies. Trump was in Fayetteville, N.C, Scranton, PA, Traverse City, Mich., and then Kenosha, Wis. while Biden held a drive-in rally in Ohio, and was joined by senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff in Pittsburgh, PA as well as Philadelphia.

According to CBS News, “as of Monday, 97 million Americans have already voted early, suggesting there will be record turnout at the polls this year.”

Though, a lot of coverage will focus on the heavy-hitting news, the late night comedians will be hosting some election specials to provide some levity in the night. On Comedy Central, Trevor Noah will host “The Daily Show’s” one-hour election special, “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again)” while Stephen Colbert hosts his own special, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” on Showtime. Both specials start at 11 p.m. ET.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch election night coverage live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. In addition to mainstream channels, there will also be free coverage of CBSN, ABC News Live, and NBC News Now.

