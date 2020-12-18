How to Watch 2020 SEC Championship: Florida vs. Alabama For Free Without Cable

On Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the #7 Florida Gators face the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.