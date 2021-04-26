 Skip to Content
Nomadland

How to Watch 2021 Best Picture Winner ‘Nomadland’ Free Online

Jason Gurwin

“Nomadland” was the big winner at last night’s Academy Awards, winning three prestigious awards at the 2021 Oscars, including Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Director (Chloé Zhao), and Best Picture. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can stream it on Hulu with a 30-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream Nomadland on Hulu

Based on the book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” the film follows Fern (Frances McDormand) who hunts for work by traveling in her van after losing her job due to the recession. Through her journey in the American West, she hears stories from other nomads. “Nomadland” features a cast of supporting actors who are nomads in real life, such as Bob Wells who runs the YouTube channel CheapRVliving.

The Director Chloé Zhao, who won Best Director, is also directing the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie “Eternals” starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, and Richard Madden.

Nomadland

January 29, 2021

A woman in her sixties embarks on a journey through the western United States after losing everything in the Great Recession, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?

Hulu is available to stream for $5.99 / month, or $59.99 / year ($5.00 / month) after a 30-Day Free Trial. When you subscribe, you can watch “Nomadland” without going to theaters.

On What Devices Can I Stream Nomadland?

You can stream “Nomadland” on all devices that Hulu is available including Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon’s Echo Show, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, select LG and Samsung TVs, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Windows 10, Mac and PC browsers, and Chromecast.

How Many Times Can I Watch Nomadland?

You can stream the film as many times as you like as long as you are subscribed to Hulu. There is currently no clear length for how long the film will remain on the streaming service.

