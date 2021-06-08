How to Watch 2021 CMT Music Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The biggest night for country music is right around the corner. Country music fans can tune in to watch the CMT Music Awards Wednesday, June 9. You can watch the awards show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 2021 CMT Music Awards

This year’s show is hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, two country talents who are each nominated for three different awards. Only the top country music performers have been nominated and have a chance to go home as winners. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are up for the most nominations of anyone in the race with four each.

All of the CMT Music Awards nominees include:

CMT Performance of the Year

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many” (2020 CMT Music Awards)

Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed” (2020 CMT Music Awards)

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us” (2020 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl” (2020 CMT Music Awards)

Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (2020 CMT Music Awards)

Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle” (CMT Crossroads)

Video of the Year Finalists

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown - “Worship You”

Luke Bryan - “Down To One”

Luke Combs - “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett - “What’s Your Country Song”

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne - “All Night”

Lady A - “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”

Runaway June - “We Were Rich”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Dylan Scott - “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

As reported by Billboard, the big night will be filled with incredible performances by:

H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton

Ingrid Andress + JP Saxe

BRELAND + Mickey Guyton

Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley

Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE

Chris Young + Kane Brown

Chris Stapleton

Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from LANY

Lady A + Carly Pearce + Lindsay Ell

Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight

Miranda Lambert

Jack Ingram + Jon Randall

Thomas Rhett

Blanco Brown

Dylan Scott

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Tenille Arts

How to Stream the 2021 CMT Music Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 CMT Music Awards live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

