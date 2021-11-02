How to Watch 2021 Election Day Results Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s Election Day in the United States. Whether you favor the continuation of democracy or the emergence of a backward fascist kleptocracy, the choice is yours! All major news networks will cover the election results. Since polls don’t close until late in the evening, you shouldn’t expect many results before 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Election Day 2021

When: Nov. 2, 2021

TV: ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS

Additional Free Options

While most viewers may tune to a trusted traditional source, there are some free options to watch the results roll in. Bear in mind that the big networks will focus on the national races, while the local stations will focus on candidates in your area.

Pluto TV provides free coverage from offshoots of CNN, CBS, and NBC. You'll also get coverage from Newsy. If you prefer getting your news from Very Angry People in front of green screens, there's also NewsMax, Blaze Live, America's Voice, OAN Plus, and The First.

Redbox offers Newsy.

Xumo will give you NBC News Now, ABC News Live, CBSN, and Newsy. (Plus NewsMax for the loud stuff.)

Sling TV does have ABC News Live, CBSN, and Newsy among its free channels. That's right - Sling has a free tier.

VUIt offers free local news from several network affiliates including some in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Memphis, Colorado Springs, and Columbia, MO.

Local Now offers free local news from other network affiliates, including some in Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Charlotte, Kansas City, San Diego, Tulsa, and West Palm Beach.

DistroTV offers some local affiliates, too. Albuquerque, Minneapolis, Duluth, and Albany are among the cities available.

Newsy has a standalone app if you'd prefer to watch the channel there.

NewsON offers 275 local network affiliates in 165 markets, including Dallas, Milwaukee, Houston, Atlanta, San Antonio, Sacramento, San Diego, Louisville, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Portland, Spokane, Seattle, Las Vegas, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and more.

Haystack News has 300 local channels in its lineup. You can simply navigate to the "Politics" tab to scan the big news around the country.

What Are the Key Races?

The Virginia governor’s race is hotly contested. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is tangling with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

New Jersey’s Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, is expected to win against former Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. New Jersey hasn’t reelected a governor since 1977.

The Atlanta mayoral race features 14 candidates vying to replace Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Eric Adams looks like a lock to become the next mayor of New York City. He’s running against Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Boston is set to elect its first woman and first person of color as mayor. Annissa Essaibi George faces off against Michelle Wu.

Seattle chooses its next mayor. Recent polls have shown Bruce Harrell with a slight lead over M. Lorena González.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is running for reelection against more than a dozen challengers. Frey was a key figure in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

Virginia Governor’s race inches closer

