How to Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 16-17

Jeremy Milliner

It’s time for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and this time there’s so much happening that it’s actually stretching over two separate nights. Catch the show live on MTV from Los Angeles Sunday, May 16 from 9:00-10 PM ET. Then come back for seconds on Monday, May 17 for the Unscripted field. Alternatively you can catch the whole show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Where to Watch the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Part of the reason there’s such an abundance of content for this year’s ceremony is the introduction of MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which airs Monday, following Sunday’s more traditional event. The show will be a celebration of any and all things reality TV: The glitz and glamor of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competition, Selena Gomez’s quarantined cooking excursions on “Selena + Chef,” and everything in between. Leslie Jones will be trading off hosting duties to Nikki Glaser. Jones herself is up for an award in the Best Comedic Performance category for her work in “Coming 2 America.”

The show will be chock full of celebrities, including Anthony Mackie, Yvonne Orji, Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Elordi, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Nasim Pedrad, Patrick Wilson, Riley Keough, Taylour Paige, Tom Hiddleston, and many, many more.

Scarlett Johansson will be receiving The Generation Award for her many years of gracing the silver screen, and Sacha Baron Cohen will be receiving the award for Comedic Genius. Very nice! Performances at the event will include DJ Snoopadelic and Kim Lee, so there should be no shortage of entertainment! Catch the event live or stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 30 Top Cable Channels

Award nominations for 2021 MTV Awards

