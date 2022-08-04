How to Watch 2022-23 English Premier League Opening Weekend Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022-23 English Premier League season is set to get underway a couple of weeks earlier than usual thanks to this year’s World Cup taking place in the winter rather than the summer. NBCUniversal once again holds the rights to the league in the U.S. meaning that matches will be spread across multiple outlets all season. The action kicks off on Friday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m. ET as Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace. You can stream it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022-2023 English Premier League opening weekend

About The 2022-23 English Premier League Opening Weekend

The English Premier League is the top-flight soccer league in England and perhaps the best league in the world. Consisting of 20 clubs, the season typically runs from August through May with breaks for international play mixed in. This year, the three new clubs in the league are Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City is the league’s defending champion, while Liverpool came in second in 2021-22 with Chelsea in third.

English Premiere League Opening Weekend Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Channel Friday, August 5 3:00 p.m. Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace USA Network Saturday, August 6 7:30 a.m. Fulham vs. Liverpool Peacock Saturday, August 6 10:00 a.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southhampton Peacock Saturday, August 6 10:00 a.m. AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Peacock Saturday, August 6 10:00 a.m. Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Saturday, August 6 10:10 a.m. Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest Peacock Saturday, August 6 12:30 p.m. Everton vs. Chelsea USA Network Sunday, August 7 9:00 a.m. Leicester City vs. Brentford Peacock Sunday, August 7 9:00 a.m. Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sunday, August 7 11:30 a.m. West Ham United vs. Manchester City Peacock

Some Premier League matches this season will air on NBC, but the majority will stream on Peacock, with a match or two every week on USA Network.

How to Stream the 2022-2023 English Premier League opening weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022-2023 English Premier League opening weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options