How to Watch 2022 British Open Championship Live for Free Without Cable

There was really only one place that the 150th Open Championship could emanate from and that is The Old Course at St. Andrews. The sesquicentennial British Open tees off this week running from Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17 and will air across a number of NBC channels and platforms. Collin Morikawa will look to defend his 2021 title against a field that includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and more. You can watch all of the golf action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and Peacock.

How to Watch the 2022 British Open

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About the 150th Open Championship

The NBC family of networks is set to bring nearly 50 hours of live coverage of the 2022 Open Championship from The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scottland. Mike Tirico will host the coverage and serve as one of three play-by-play announcers alongside Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon. Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, and Nick Faldo will serve as the analysts for the event.

As part of NBC Sports’ first tee to last putt coverage throughout the Open Championship, exclusive coverage will begin and end on Peacock on Thursday-Friday.

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive Open Championship coverage with live featured groups Thursday through Sunday exclusively on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. There will also be a “featured holes” feed highlighting action on Nos. 11, 12, and 13.

NBC Sports will utilize a number of its commentators throughout featured groups and featured holes coverage, supplemented by Sky Sports and world feed commentators.

NBC Sports’ British Open Broadcasting Schedule

All Live TV Streaming Options