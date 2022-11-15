 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Champions Classic Tipoff Live with Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State Without Cable

David Satin

The college basketball season is about to begin! As they do every year, some of the best teams in the country will square off the Champion’s Classic on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on ESPN. The classic will feature two marquee matchups between some of the most consistently excellent teams in college hoops, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State. These could be some of the best regular season games all year, so big-time college basketball fans can’t miss the Champion’s Classic! Watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 Champion’s Classic

About 2022 Champions Classic

The Champions Classic is the annual event to celebrate the tip-off of the NCAA Division I Men’s basketball season. Started in 2011, the round-robin set of games was set to be discontinued when all four teams had played each other, but the event has proved resoundingly popular with fans. Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and Michigan State compete in the event every year, as a reward for their consistently excellent play.

Tip-off of game 1 is at 7 p.m., with preseason-ranked No. 4 Kentucky taking on Michigan State. Michigan State made it to the second round of last year’s NCAA March Madness tournament, before being bounced by Duke. Kentucky, meanwhile was upset in the first round by Elite 8 Cinderella St. Peters.

Game 2 will begin immediately followed by game 1 (currently scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.), and will feature No. 7 Duke and last year’s national champion No. 5 Kansas. Duke made the Final 4, before losing to regional rival North Carolina. Kansas avenged that loss in the tournament final, defeating the Tarheels 72-69.

How to Stream 2022 Champions Classic on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Champions Classic using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch a Promo for 2022 Champions Classic

