How to Watch 2022 CMA Awards for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The biggest night in country music is finally here. It’s time to celebrate all of the top songs and stars of the genre and look back on their recent accomplishments. The 56th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 9. This year’s hosts are Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and it’s sure to be an exciting night that you won’t want to miss. You can tune in live on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 CMA Awards

On Thursday, Nov. 10, you can stream the awards show on-demand on Hulu.

About 2022 CMA Awards

The 2022 CMA Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize some of country music’s rising stars, as well as the longtime legends. Throughout the night, many talented musicians will be awarded for their excellence. Fans will enjoy the star-studded lineup with amazing performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

Alan Jackson will be presented with the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson have prepared a special tribute performance.

The CMA recently announced the presenters, which include Mookie Betts, BRELAND, Jessica Chastain, Jordan Davis, Sarah Drew, Cole Hauser, Tyler Hubbard, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Rex Linn, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Ben and Erin Napier, Jeannie Seely, Michael Shannon, Lainey Wilson.

How to Stream 2022 CMA Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “CMA Awards” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

See the 2022 CMA Awards Nominees:

