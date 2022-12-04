 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 College Football Playoff Selection Show, Bowl Reveals Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

December is here, and that means the college football season is heading to the postseason. Following the conference championship games this weekend, that inevitably brings with it the yearly debate about which four teams should be selected for the college football playoffs. However, all of the debates will end on Sunday, Dec. 4 when the College Football Playoff Committee announces its official seedings during the College Football Playoff Selection Show on ESPN. Starting at 12 noon ET, the worldwide leader’s team of CFB analysts will dive into all of the bowl matchups as they are announced throughout the afternoon. You can see where your favorite team will go bowling with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch College Football Playoff Selection Show

About College Football Playoff Selection Show

The entire season has come down to this moment. There were some sizable shakeups during conference championship weekend and the consensus is that the CFP will see Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State square off with a chance to take home the national title. However, the order and semifinal matchups are still up in the air, and there is always the chance of the committee throwing a wrench in things.

Once the College Football Playoff committee reveals its seedings, the rest of the bowl games will be able to confirm their participants. From there, the rest of the bowl slate will be announced live on ESPN’s air over the next four hours.

But once all of the announcements are made, stay tuned for more analysis, because at 4 p.m. ET, “Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction” will continue the discussion of the College Football Playoff, the New Year’s Six games, and the entire bowl picture. Then, in primetime, the special “Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown” will recap the entire day’s events.

Time (ET) Program Channel
Noon College Football Playoff Selection Show ESPN
4 p.m. “Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction” ESPN
8:30 p.m. “Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown” ESPN

How to Stream College Football Playoff Selection Show on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football Playoff Selection Show using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

