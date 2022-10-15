How to Watch 2022 El Clásico: Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona Live for Free Without Cable

Two of the premier teams of the Spanish football division La Liga are set to clash on Sunday, Oct. 16 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face off once again, after finishing the season first and second respectively in the 2021-22 La Liga standings. El Clásico is played every season between the rival clubs, as a way to build excitement for next season’s action. You can watch El Clásico from whistle to whistle with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch El Clásico

When: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16 TV: ESPN+ in English or Spanish | ESPN Deportes in Spanish

ESPN+ in English or Spanish | ESPN Deportes in Spanish Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About El Clásico

El Clásico is the annual matchup between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The two teams finished at the top of La Liga in the 2021-22 season, with Real Madrid beating Barcelona two out of the three times they met. La Liga stars like Vinicius Junior and Ousmane Dembélé will be out, attempting to rule the pitch and take their squad to victory. Check out a full programming schedule for El Clásico below.

Time (ET) Program Platforms 9 a.m. Fuera de Juego: El Clásico Pregame ESPN+, ESPN Deportes ESPN FC: El Clásico Pregame ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. El Clásico – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+ (English/Spanish), ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Fuera de Juego Postgame ESPN+, ESPN Deportes ESPN FC Postgame ESPN+

How to Stream El Clásico on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch El Clásico using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with ESPN+.