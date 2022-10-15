How to Watch 2022 El Clásico: Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona Live for Free Without Cable
Two of the premier teams of the Spanish football division La Liga are set to clash on Sunday, Oct. 16 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face off once again, after finishing the season first and second respectively in the 2021-22 La Liga standings. El Clásico is played every season between the rival clubs, as a way to build excitement for next season’s action. You can watch El Clásico from whistle to whistle with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch El Clásico
- When: Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 16
- TV: ESPN+ in English or Spanish | ESPN Deportes in Spanish
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.
About El Clásico
El Clásico is the annual matchup between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The two teams finished at the top of La Liga in the 2021-22 season, with Real Madrid beating Barcelona two out of the three times they met. La Liga stars like Vinicius Junior and Ousmane Dembélé will be out, attempting to rule the pitch and take their squad to victory. Check out a full programming schedule for El Clásico below.
|Time (ET)
|Program
|Platforms
|9 a.m.
|Fuera de Juego: El Clásico Pregame
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|ESPN FC: El Clásico Pregame
|ESPN+
|10:15 a.m.
|El Clásico – Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+ (English/Spanish), ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Fuera de Juego Postgame
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|ESPN FC Postgame
|ESPN+
How to Stream El Clásico on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch El Clásico using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with ESPN+.
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.