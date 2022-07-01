 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 ‘ESSENCE Fest Primetime’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

Hulu subscribers get a front-row seat to the 2022 “Essence Fest Primetime” couch concert starting July 1. Celebrate this year’s theme, “It’s the Black Joy for Me” with some of the biggest pop stars in the first-ever Essence Fest to appear live on a streaming service. Featuring musical performances by Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, New Edition, and The Isley Brothers, subscribers can tune in Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch the ‘ESSENCE Fest Primetime’ Event

About ‘ESSENCE Fest Primetime’

The Essence Festival began in 1995 to commemorate Essence magazine’s 25th anniversary, and this year, a star-studded lineup of musical talent takes to the stage to celebrate the theme that “It’s the Black Joy for Me!” Hulu subscribers will have access to exclusive screenings, panels, and other entertainment while also interacting with a host of Disney’s other brands including ABC, ESPN, Marvel Studios, and more.

The schedule for Hulu’s live concert streaming is as follows:

Friday, July 1

8:30 p.m. ET: Mickey Guyton
9:10 p.m. ET: Kes The Band
10:10 p.m. ET: Machel Montano
11:05 p.m. ET: Wyclef & Friends
11:55 p.m. ET: Nas
12:45 a.m. ET: Nicki Minaj

Saturday, July 2

8:20 p.m. ET: Lucky Daye
8:50 p.m. ET: Chloe x Halle
9:05 p.m. ET: D-Nice & Friends
10:30 p.m. ET: Summer Walker
11:00 p.m. ET: Jazmine Sullivan
11:35 p.m. ET: Patti LaBelle
12:35 a.m. ET: Janet Jackson

Sunday, July 3

8:20 p.m. ET: City Girls
9:00 p.m. ET: Lil Kim
9:35 p.m. ET: The Roots & Friends
10:45 p.m. ET: Isley Brothers
11:30 p.m. ET: Wizkid
12:25 a.m. ET: New Edition

Can You Stream the ‘ESSENCE Fest Primetime’ Live Event for Free?

Currently, new subscribers can watch the event with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. Existing subscribers can join the event from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 from 7:00 am to 11:59 pm.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘ESSENCE Fest Primetime’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Kirk Franklin's Preformance from the 2021 Essence Festival:

