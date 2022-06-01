How to Watch 2022 Finalissima: Italy vs. Argentina International Soccer Live For Free Without Cable

Fox’s new partnership with UEFA will start with a bang on Wednesday with the international 2022 Finalissima. This event will see the UEFA Champs, Italy, take on the COMNEBOL champions Argentina. Which team will leave Wembley Stadium with the Cup of Champions? Find out this Wednesday, June 1, at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 by watching with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Finalissima - Italy vs. Argentina Live for Free Without Cable

When: Airs Wednesday, June 1 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET

Airs Wednesday, June 1 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET TV: FS1

Streaming: FS1

About Finalissima 2022

The historic match between the reigning European and South American champions kicks off FOX Sports’ six-year agreement with UEFA and solidifies the network’s position as America’s home for global national team soccer. London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will host the competition as the two countries compete for the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions. Finalissima 2022 represents the third all-time organized meeting between standing UEFA and CONMEBOL winners and the first Finalissima in 29 years.

Live Finalissima 2022 coverage commences Wednesday, June 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden will call Finalissima 2022, while host Rob Stone anchors studio coverage alongside former United States Men’s National Team stars Alexi Lalas and Holden.

How to Stream the 2022 Finalissima Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile and More

There are six live TV streaming services. Five of these providers will allow you to watch the 2022 Finalissima live for free. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

