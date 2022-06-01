 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

How to Watch 2022 Finalissima: Italy vs. Argentina International Soccer Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Fox’s new partnership with UEFA will start with a bang on Wednesday with the international 2022 Finalissima. This event will see the UEFA Champs, Italy, take on the COMNEBOL champions Argentina. Which team will leave Wembley Stadium with the Cup of Champions? Find out this Wednesday, June 1, at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 by watching with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Finalissima - Italy vs. Argentina Live for Free Without Cable

About Finalissima 2022

The historic match between the reigning European and South American champions kicks off FOX Sports’ six-year agreement with UEFA and solidifies the network’s position as America’s home for global national team soccer. London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will host the competition as the two countries compete for the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions. Finalissima 2022 represents the third all-time organized meeting between standing UEFA and CONMEBOL winners and the first Finalissima in 29 years.

Live Finalissima 2022 coverage commences Wednesday, June 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden will call Finalissima 2022, while host Rob Stone anchors studio coverage alongside former United States Men’s National Team stars Alexi Lalas and Holden.

How to Stream the 2022 Finalissima Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile and More

There are six live TV streaming services. Five of these providers will allow you to watch the 2022 Finalissima live for free. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Italy vs. Argentina | Finalissima Prediction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.