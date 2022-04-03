How to Watch 2022 Grammy Awards for Free Without Cable

The biggest night in music is finally here. After COVID shifted awards shows over the past couple of years, the 2022 Grammy Awards will finally welcome a live audience once again. The Grammy Awards were originally slated for January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles but were delayed due to the omicron surge. The awards show will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

You can stream the Grammy Awards for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or 30-day free trial to Paramount+ Premium.

How to Watch 2022 Grammy Awards

About the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards will celebrate the past year of music while highlighting some of the most talented performers. Trevor Noah will once again host the ceremony and has revealed that he will talk about current events, including the crisis in Ukraine. Noah also hosted virtually in 2021.

This year features two additional categories including Best Global Music Performance (Global Music Field) and Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field).

You can find a full list of nominees here.

Who Will Perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards wouldn’t be complete without performances from some of today’s top artists. These are the musicians set to perform at the ceremony:

Olivia Rodrigo

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Chris Stapleton

H.E.R.

Nas

In honor of late composer Stephen Sondheim, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, and Leslie Odom Jr. will perform a tribute in an “In Memoriam” segment of the show.

How to Stream 2022 Grammy Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Grammy Awards on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

All Live TV Streaming Options