How to Watch 2022 Grio Awards For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The Grio Awards are upon us again! The annual awards show that celebrates multiple categories including actors, musicians and more is coming to CBS on Saturday, Nov. 26. Awards are bestowed by the Grio, an American news website geared toward Black entertainers and news. Some of the biggest names in entertainment will be honored this year, so make sure you don’t miss the 2022 Grio Awards! You can watch the ceremony with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 Grio Awards

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Paramount+ Premium users can also watch a live stream of the 2022 Grio Awards by accessing their local CBS station.

About 2022 Grio Awards

TheGrio Awards celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice, education and the cultural icons and innovators, whose many contributions positively impact America. TheGrio Awards pays tribute to, and amplifies, the history makers, change agents and artists who define and influence the world.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs. Honorees this year include Honorees include Dave Chappelle (Cultural Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award), Patti LaBelle (Music Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award), Norman Lear (Champion Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award), Tyler Perry (ICON Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award) and Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award).

How to Stream 2022 Grio Awards on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. (TKTK NUMBER) of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Grio Awards using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

