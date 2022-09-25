How to Watch 2022 KayRod Alternate Broadcast: Aaron Judge Chases Home Run Record Live for Free Without Cable

Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay will broadcast their final regular season game this Sunday on ESPN2, when the Boston Red Sox travel to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Among the guests slated to appear this weekend are former Giant Barry Bonds and former Yankee pitcher Roger Clemens. The group will have their eyes on Aaron Judge’s historic chase for the American League home run record. Watch the game on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Final KayRod Broadcast - Red Sox vs. Yankees

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About the “KayRod” Broadcast

ESPN’s “KayRod Cast” — a special alternate presentation for select “Sunday Night Baseball” games on ESPN2 — made its debut on April 10 and also featured the Yankees and the Sox. This time out, the pair will have the opportunity to potentially call one of the most historic moments in baseball history as Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge will attempt to tie or even break the American League single-season home run record.

Yankee icon Roger Maris currently holds the record with 61, a mark that many consider to still be the true home run record, given that every player who has ever hit more than 61 — Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa — has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

The KayRod gets its name from its two stars — the voice of the New York Yankees Michael Kay and former Mariners, Rangers, and Yankees shortstop Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez.

Like most other alternate broadcasts, the KayRod cast will be more relaxed, with the focus less on the play-by-play of the game and more of a focus on discussion and analysis. You’ll also see special guests connected to the game, customized graphics, social media and audience integration, and stories from Rodriguez’s historic playing career.

How to Stream the Final KayRod Broadcast - Red Sox vs. Yankees for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Final KayRod Broadcast live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options