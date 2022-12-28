How to Watch 2022 Kennedy Center Honors Live Online for Free Without Cable

Earlier this month, on Dec. 4, the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors took place, highlighting the accomplishments of a handful of well-loved performers. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.), Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and Tania León. Now, viewers at home can enjoy the star-studded event. The 2022 Kenndy Center Honors premieres on CBS on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM .

Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About 2022 Kennedy Center Honors

You won’t want to miss this incredible celebration of American culture. Throughout the event, many favorite artists took the stage. The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors wrapped up with a powerful performance by Amanda Shires, Diana Reeves, Natalie Hemby, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Ariana Debose, Michael W. Smith, Jamala, Hozier, Mickey Guyton, Bebe Winans, and Brandi Carlile.

The in-person event was over three hours long, however, viewers at home will watch the more concise, edited version on Wednesday.

The Executive Committee of the Center’s Board of Trustees confirms the honorees each year, choosing individuals and groups who have influenced American culture and demonstrated excellence. At each event, performers from a variety of genres and areas are honored. In the past, honorees have spanned many categories, from movies and TV to music and theater.

Can you watch 2022 Kennedy Center Honors for free?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream 2022 Kennedy Center Honors?

You can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers have the option to watch the ceremony on their local CBS affiliate. All Paramount+ subscribers can stream the event on-demand the following day.

2022 Kennedy Center Honors Trailer