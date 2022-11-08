How to Watch 2022 Midterm Election Coverage Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022 midterm elections have arrived, as anyone who has been bombarded with campaign ads for weeks could tell you. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Americans will go to the polls and the major broadcast networks and cable news channels will be covering the election returns with their best and brightest anchors, correspondents, and analysts all night long. So, no matter what your political or journalistic preferences, there will be plenty of options to get the most up-to-date information election returns all night long.

Across the country, there are hundreds of consequential congressional and statehouse races to track, as well as important down-ballot candidates and propositions to monitor. You can follow the election results an a myriad of channels this evening, but we have put together information on how you can stream some of the most popular news sources to stay informed as returns come in.

ABC

ABC CBS

CBS CNN

CNN FOX NEWS

FOX NEWS MSNBC

MSNBC NBC

NBC PBS

PBS What Free Options Are There to Stream Midterms?

ABC

When: Coverage starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

ABC is available on four live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is YouTube TV, where a subscription to the Base plan costs $64.99 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

ABC’s coverage will be led by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, with live updates throughout the evening being provided by Kyra Phillips.

CBS

When: Coverage starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

CBS is available on four live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is YouTube TV, where a subscription to the Base plan costs $64.99 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

CBS’s coverage will be led by Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, John Dickerson, and Margaret Brennan. In addition, the CBS News Streaming Network’s coverage will start bright and early at 7 a.m. ET. Its 13 local channels will provide live local election coverage throughout the day and evening. The network and streaming coverage feature live updates and analysis from political beat reporters at CBS stations nationwide for the first time.

CNN

When: Coverage starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m. ET

CNN is available on four live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is Sling TV, where a subscription to Sling Blue or Sling Orange will cost $40 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

CNN’s coverage will be led by Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper, as well as Dana Bash, Abby Phillip, and Chris Wallace. John King will also return with his famed “Magic Wall” to report on all the crucial races across the country.

FOX NEWS

When: Coverage starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET

FOX News is available on five live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is Sling TV, where a subscription to Sling Blue will cost $40 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

FOX News’ coverage will be led by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. They will be joined by Bill Hemmer, Harris Faulkner, and Shannon Bream. Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Juan Williams, Trey Gowdy, Karl Rove, Kellyanne Conway, and Josh Kraushaar will also contribute throughout the night.

MSNBC

When: Coverage starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET

MSNBC is available on five live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is Sling TV, where a subscription to Sling Blue will cost $40 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

MSNBC’s coverage will be led by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, and Joy Reid. Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Ari Melber Stephanie Ruhle, Steve Kornacki, and more will join with analysis and news throughout the evening’s coverage. Simulcasts of NBC’s and MSNBC’s coverage will be streamed on Peacock.

NBC

When: Coverage begins on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

NBC is available on five live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is Sling TV, where a subscription to Sling Blue will cost $40 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

NBC will offer a different coverage team than MSNBC for the midterms. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt — alongside Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell — will handle coverage for NBC. Simulcasts of NBC’s and MSNBC’s coverage will be streamed on Peacock.

PBS

When: Coverage begins on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET

PBS is available on two live TV streaming services. The cheapest option is YouTube TV, where a subscription to the Base plan costs $64.99 per month. Alternatively, customers can sign up for a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Coverage will be led by Judy Woodruff. She will be joined by David Brooks, Gary Abernathy, Perry Bacon Jr., Amy Walter, Marc Short, and Faiz Shakir, with additional reporting coming from PBS reporters nationwide.

What Free Options Are There to Stream Midterms?

There are a number of news channels that offer free options including ABC News Live, NBC News Now, and CBS News, which will all have live election coverage. These channels are available via standalone apps, online, and on various live TV streaming services.