How to Watch 2022 Miss USA Pageant Live for Free Without Cable

The Miss USA pageant is here, and it’s time to crown the next winner! The 71st annual Miss USA pageant will take place Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on FYI. A highly diverse group of intelligent, hard-working women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be competing to bring home the crown. You can watch from start to finish to find out who will be named this year’s Miss USA with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Miss USA 2022’

When: Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET TV: FYI

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About ‘Miss USA 2022’

Women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are vying to take home the title of Miss USA 2022. The competition will be hosted by “Access Hollywood” correspondent Zuri Hall. The two-hour broadcast will include the swimsuit and evening-gown competitions as well as a private interview and onstage question. Fashion designer Aaron Potts, Tony Award-winning producer Ashlee Clark, model Nicole Williams-English, and South Korean table tennis champion Soo Yeon Lee are this year’s panel of judges.

This year’s winner will be crowned by Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith. Smith was the first biracial woman to represent the state of Kentucky, and was a full-time journalist when she won the crown. Her first pageant competition came a mere six months before her Miss USA win.

The new Miss USA will represent the United States in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. The winner will also receive a six-figure salary and will get a guest role on a Tyler Perry TV series. She’ll also lay claim to a $25,000 crown, which is hers for life, and will enjoy the sweet life in a Los Angeles luxury condo for the duration of her reign.

