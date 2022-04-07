 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 MLB Opening Day Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

It took us a little while longer than expected, but we’ve finally arrived at Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. Seven games make up the Opening Day slate, with one of the most baseball-obsessed fanbases having the opportunity to open the season after the previously slated opener between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees was moved to Friday. The first pitch of the 2022 MLB Season happens at 1:05 p.m. ET and the action will continue through a west coast matchup that will get underway at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

Generally speaking, your best option for accessing your area’s regional sports network (RSN) is DIRECTV STREAM, which has most of the RSNs available. The 2022 baseball season kicks off as the Chicago Cubs will open the season on the Northside against the Brewers at 2:20 p.m. ET. The game will be available locally on Bally Sports Wisconsin, but it will air nationwide on MLB Network.

Then a trio of games will start in the 4:00 hour as the Mets visit the Nationals at 4:05 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Guardians make their debut after the historic franchise officially changed its name in the offseason. They will visit Kansas City at 4:10 and then on the other side of Missouri, the Pirates will visit the Cardinals at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The first primetime game of the season will be between the Cincinnati Reds — who had long held the honor of opening every season due to their status as baseball’s first professional franchise — and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The first pitch will air on ESPN2 at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Other evening games will see the Astros visit the Angels and the Diamondbacks host the Padres.

2022 MLB Opening Day Schedule

Time Game TV
2:20 p.m. ET Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Network, BSWI
4:05 p.m. ET Mets vs. Nationals SportsNet NY, MASN
4:10 p.m. ET Guardians vs. Royals BSGL, BSKC
4:15 p.m. ET Pirates vs. Cardinals ATTP, BSMW
8:08 p.m. ET Reds vs. Braves ESPN2
9:38 p.m. ET Astros vs. Angels MLB Network, ATTH, BSW
9:40 p.m. ET Padres vs. Diamondbacks BSSD, BSAZ
All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, MASN, ESPN2, NESN, and MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, ESPN2, and NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, ESPN2, and MLB Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Enjoy the Show (2022 MLB Opening Day is CLOSE!)

