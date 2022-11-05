How to Watch 2022 MLS Cup, LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union, Live For Free Without Cable

The Phillies may be garnering all the media attention right now, but there’s another professional sports team from Philadelphia that may be about to win it all in their league. The Philadelphia Union are set to take on LAFC on Saturday, Nov. 5 on FOX, with the title of Major League Soccer champion on the line. The MLS Cup is back, and you won’t want to miss it. The entire season has led to this game, and you can watch it on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 MLS Cup

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

About 2022 MLS Cup

The stage is set for the ultimate clash of the season, as the Philadelphia Union and LAFC prepare to face each other for the MLS Cup. The two teams were each tops in their respective conferences at the end of the regular season, so its only fitting that they will play against each other in the championship matchup.

Things looked grim for Philadelphia during the Eastern Conference Finals. Facing a deficit in the second half, the team rallied back and scored three times in the final frame to advance. Led by Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag, this squad has been a tough out for everyone it has faced this season, and they now find themselves playing for the MLS Cup.

LAFC has been a model club since joining MLS as an expansion team four years ago. They hoisted their first Supporters Shield in 2019, and the next year they nearly won the CONCACAF Champions League. First-year head coach Steve Cherundolo returned the squad to their winning ways after they missed the playoffs last season. Will they be able to complete the comeback and win it all?

How to Stream 2022 MLS Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022 MLS Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.