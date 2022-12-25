How to Watch 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games Live Online for Free Without Cable

Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games

The stars are aligning on Christmas Day! The top two teams in the Western and Easter Conference standings will be in action, though sadly, not against each other. Basketball fans from coast to coast will want to be sure to tune in to see LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more do their thing.

The Christmas Day slate of games will be preceded by a special edition of “NBA Countdown.” Check below for a full schedule of when your favorite team will be playing!

Time (ET) Matchup Network 12 noon Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN/ABC 5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ESPN/ABC 8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN/ABC 10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN/ABC

2022 NBA Christmas Day Games Trailer