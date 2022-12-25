 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Christmas Day roundball anyone? The NBA’s annual Christmas tradition of bringing marquee games to national audiences continues this year, with five games featuring some of the best players in the league on ABC and ESPN. The Knicks-76ers game will feature a special Christmas edition of the “NBA in Stephen A’s World” alternate broadcast, making it the first Christmas game to stream on ESPN+.
You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. You can watch ABC and ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games

About 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games

The stars are aligning on Christmas Day! The top two teams in the Western and Easter Conference standings will be in action, though sadly, not against each other. Basketball fans from coast to coast will want to be sure to tune in to see LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more do their thing.

The Christmas Day slate of games will be preceded by a special edition of “NBA Countdown.” Check below for a full schedule of when your favorite team will be playing!

Time (ET) Matchup Network
12 noon Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN/ABC
5 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ESPN/ABC
8 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN/ABC
10:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN/ABC

2022 NBA Christmas Day Games Trailer

