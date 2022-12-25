How to Watch 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games Live Online for Free Without Cable
Christmas Day roundball anyone? The NBA’s annual Christmas tradition of bringing marquee games to national audiences continues this year, with five games featuring some of the best players in the league on ABC and ESPN. The Knicks-76ers game will feature a special Christmas edition of the “NBA in Stephen A’s World” alternate broadcast, making it the first Christmas game to stream on ESPN+.
You can watch ESPN with a subscription to Sling TV. You can watch ABC and ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2022 NBA Christmas Day Games
The stars are aligning on Christmas Day! The top two teams in the Western and Easter Conference standings will be in action, though sadly, not against each other. Basketball fans from coast to coast will want to be sure to tune in to see LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more do their thing.
The Christmas Day slate of games will be preceded by a special edition of “NBA Countdown.” Check below for a full schedule of when your favorite team will be playing!
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|12 noon
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN/ABC
|5 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN/ABC
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN/ABC
|10:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN/ABC
2022 NBA Christmas Day Games Trailer
-
ABC
ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
-
ESPN
ESPN is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.