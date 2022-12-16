How to Watch 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season Live for Free Without Cable
The most wonderful time of the year is here — and we’re not talking about the holiday season, we’re talking Bowl Season. Friday, Dec. 19 kicks off two straight weeks of college football bowl games, ranging from the obscure to the storied, and everything in between. From the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to the College Football Playoff Championship Game and everything in between, all of the games can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and FOX. You can check out the action starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET with a subscription to Sling TV.
How to Watch 20222 NCAA Football Bowl Season
- When: Starts Friday, December 16
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, FOX
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV.
Most Bowl games will air on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV's Orange Plan. At $40 a month, it is your cheapest option to watch the 2022 College Football Bowl Season. Those games are also available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, but each start at least $64.99 a month.
There are three games not on the ESPN family of networks, the Holiday Bowl (FOX), Sun Bowl (CBS), and Arizona Bowl (Barstool.com). The Sun Bowl will be simulcast on Paramount+ for those with their Premium Plan. Games that air on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3, which is also available with Sling TV.
2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl
|Matchup
|Network
|Friday, Dec. 16
|11:30 a.m.
|Bahamas Bowl
|Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Cure Bowl
|No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
|ESPN
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|11 a.m.
|Fenway Bowl
|Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|ESPN
|12 noon
|Celebration Bowl
|Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
|ABC
|2:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|LA Bowl
|Washington State vs. Fresno State
|ABC
|5:45 p.m.
|LendingTree Bowl
|Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl
|SMU vs. BYU
|ABC / ESPN3
|9:15 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl
|Boise State vs. North Texas
|ESPN
|Monday, Dec. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Marshall vs. UConn
|ESPN
|Tuesday, Dec. 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Liberty vs. Toledo
|ESPN
|Wednesday, Dec. 21
|9 p.m.
|New Orleans Bowl
|South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Baylor vs. Air Force
|ESPN
|Friday, Dec. 23
|3 p.m.
|Independence Bowl
|Houston vs. Louisiana
|ESPN
|6:30 p.m.
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Wake Forest vs. Missouri
|ESPN
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|8 p.m.
|Hawai’i Bowl
|Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
|ESPN
|Monday, Dec. 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
|ESPN
|Tuesday, Dec. 27
|12 noon
|Camellia Bowl
|Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
|ESPN
|3:15 p.m.
|First Responder Bowl
|Memphis vs. Utah State
|ESPN
|6:45 p.m.
|Birmingham Bowl
|Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
|ESPN
|10:15 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|2 p.m.
|Military Bowl
|Duke vs. UCF
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Liberty Bowl
|Arkansas vs. Kansas
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Holiday Bowl
|No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
|FOX
|9 p.m.
|Texas Bowl
|Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|2 p.m.
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Minnesota vs. Syracuse
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Cheez-It Bowl
|No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Alamo Bowl
|No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
|ESPN
|Friday, Dec. 30
|12 noon
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Sun Bowl
|No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
|Gator Bowl
|No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|Arizona Bowl
|Ohio vs. Wyoming
|Barstool.TV
|8 p.m.
|Orange Bowl
|No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
|ESPN
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|12 noon
|Music City Bowl
|Iowa vs. Kentucky
|ABC
|12 noon
|Sugar Bowl
|No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
|No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
|No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
|ESPN
|Monday, Jan. 2
|12 noon
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Citrus Bowl
|No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game
|No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
|ESPN
|Monday, Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Game
|TBD
|ESPN
How to Stream NCAA Football Bowl Season for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NCAA Football Bowl Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$4.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-