How to Watch 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season Live for Free Without Cable

The most wonderful time of the year is here — and we’re not talking about the holiday season, we’re talking Bowl Season. Friday, Dec. 19 kicks off two straight weeks of college football bowl games, ranging from the obscure to the storied, and everything in between. From the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to the College Football Playoff Championship Game and everything in between, all of the games can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and FOX. You can check out the action starting Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET with a subscription to Sling TV.

Most Bowl games will air on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV's Orange Plan. At $40 a month, it is your cheapest option to watch the 2022 College Football Bowl Season. Those games are also available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV, but each start at least $64.99 a month.

There are three games not on the ESPN family of networks, the Holiday Bowl (FOX), Sun Bowl (CBS), and Arizona Bowl (Barstool.com). The Sun Bowl will be simulcast on Paramount+ for those with their Premium Plan. Games that air on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN3, which is also available with Sling TV.

Date Time (ET) Bowl Matchup Network Friday, Dec. 16 11:30 a.m. Bahamas Bowl Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB ESPN 3 p.m. Cure Bowl No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA ESPN Saturday, Dec. 17 11 a.m. Fenway Bowl Cincinnati vs. Louisville ESPN 12 noon Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central ABC 2:30 p.m. Las Vegas Bowl No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida ESPN 3:30 p.m. LA Bowl Washington State vs. Fresno State ABC 5:45 p.m. LendingTree Bowl Rice vs. Southern Mississippi ESPN 7:30 p.m. New Mexico Bowl SMU vs. BYU ABC / ESPN3 9:15 p.m. Frisco Bowl Boise State vs. North Texas ESPN Monday, Dec. 19 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Marshall vs. UConn ESPN Tuesday, Dec. 20 3:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ESPN 7:30 p.m. Boca Raton Bowl Liberty vs. Toledo ESPN Wednesday, Dec. 21 9 p.m. New Orleans Bowl South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky ESPN Thursday, Dec. 22 7:30 p.m. Armed Forces Bowl Baylor vs. Air Force ESPN Friday, Dec. 23 3 p.m. Independence Bowl Houston vs. Louisiana ESPN 6:30 p.m. Gasparilla Bowl Wake Forest vs. Missouri ESPN Saturday, Dec. 24 8 p.m. Hawai’i Bowl Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State ESPN Monday, Dec. 26 2:30 p.m. Quick Lane Bowl Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State ESPN Tuesday, Dec. 27 12 noon Camellia Bowl Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern ESPN 3:15 p.m. First Responder Bowl Memphis vs. Utah State ESPN 6:45 p.m. Birmingham Bowl Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina ESPN 10:15 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin ESPN Wednesday, Dec. 28 2 p.m. Military Bowl Duke vs. UCF ESPN 5:30 p.m. Liberty Bowl Arkansas vs. Kansas ESPN 8 p.m. Holiday Bowl No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina FOX 9 p.m. Texas Bowl Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss ESPN Thursday, Dec. 29 2 p.m. Pinstripe Bowl Minnesota vs. Syracuse ESPN 5:30 p.m. Cheez-It Bowl No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma ESPN 9 p.m. Alamo Bowl No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas ESPN Friday, Dec. 30 12 noon Duke’s Mayo Bowl No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland ESPN 2 p.m. Sun Bowl No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh CBS 3:30 p.m. Gator Bowl No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame ESPN 4:30 p.m. Arizona Bowl Ohio vs. Wyoming Barstool.TV 8 p.m. Orange Bowl No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson ESPN Saturday, Dec. 31 12 noon Music City Bowl Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC 12 noon Sugar Bowl No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State ESPN 4 p.m. Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU ESPN 8 p.m. Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State ESPN Monday, Jan. 2 12 noon ReliaQuest Bowl No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois ESPN2 1 p.m. Citrus Bowl No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue ABC 1 p.m. Cotton Bowl Classic No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane ESPN 5 p.m. Rose Bowl Game No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State ESPN Monday, Jan. 9 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship Game TBD ESPN

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NCAA Football Bowl Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

