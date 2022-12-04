 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship is here. The match will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 on ESPNU. The game will be an exclusively West Coast affair, as Cal beat Pacific in one semifinal as USC bested UCLA in the other. The entire 2022 season has led to this moment, and tonight, one program will walk away as NCAA champions. You can watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship

About 2022 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship

The field for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Water Polo Tournament was set on Nov. 20. Since then, the teams were whittled down to four semifinalists, UCLA, USC, the University of California, and the University of the Pacific. The Cal Bears and USC Trojans won in the semis, setting up an all Pac-12 championship match.

“We are proud to collaborate with ESPN and the NCAA to broadcast the Men’s water polo championship live from Berkeley, California,” USA Water Polo CEO Christopher Ramsey said. “We are also excited to have a veteran play-by-play commentator and expert color commentator combo in Greg and John calling the game this year. With such a broad array of talented teams in the tournament, the championship will be one of the most competitive in years.”

How to Stream NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Men’s Water Polo Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights from Cal vs. Stanford's quarterfinal match:

