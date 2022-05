How To Watch 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regionals Live Without Cable

One of the most under-the-radar exciting sporting events of the entire year kicks off on Friday, May 20 and you can watch every second of it on the ESPN family of networks. Sixty-four teams will take to the field in the regional round of the NCAA Softball Tournament as they play for one of 16 spots in next weekend’s Super Regionals. You can catch every pitch with a Subscription to Sling TV and a subscription to ESPN+.

About the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional

The top 16 teams in the country will host four-team regionals and only one team will advance from each pod via a double-elimination bracket. The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners are looking to repeat as national champions, but very well could be looking at a rematch from 2021 as last year’s runners-up, the Florida State Seminoles, are the tournament’s second-seeded team.

The SEC leads the tourney with 12 bids, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten which have five apiece. Fittingly, SEC teams are hosting five regionals, followed by four from the ACC, and three from the Pac-12.

Four schools –- Grand Canyon, Murray State, North Texas, and UNCW –- are making their NCAA Tournament debut, while UCLA is making its 37th appearance, the most all time. The Arizona Wildcats are making their 35th consecutive trip to the postseason, the longest streak in tournament history.

After the first two games in each region, matchups, times, and networks will be announced by the NCAA and ESPN.

2022 NCAA Softball Tournament Regional Schedule

Normal Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Texas A&M ESPN Friday, May 20 7:30 p.m. Prairie View vs. No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Tallahassee Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 6 p.m. South Florida vs. Mississippi State ESPNU Friday, May 20 8:30 p.m. Howard vs. No. 2 Florida State ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 1 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 3:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Blacksburg Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 2 p.m. St. Francis vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech ACC Network Friday, May 20 4:30 p.m. Miami (OH) vs. Kentucky ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 3 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 5:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 8 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 12 noon TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Fayetteville Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 6 p.m. Princeton vs. No. 4 Arkansas SEC Network Friday, May 20 8:30 p.m. Wichita State vs. Oregon ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Los Angeles Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 7:30 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. Ole Miss ESPN+ Friday, May 20 10 p.m. Grand Canyon vs. No. 5 UCLA ESPN2 Saturday, May 21 5 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 10 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 8:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Tuscaloosa Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 4 p.m. Chattanooga vs. No. 6 Alabama SEC Network Friday, May 20 6:30 p.m. Murray State vs. Stanford ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 3 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 5:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 8 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Stillwater Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 6 p.m. North Texas vs. Nebraska ESPN+ Friday, May 20 8:30 p.m. Fordham vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 2 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Tempe Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 8 p.m. San Diego State vs. LSU ESPN2 Friday, May 20 10:30 p.m. Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 8 Arizona State ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 5 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 10 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 8:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Evanston Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 2 p.m. McNeese vs. Notre Dame ESPN+ Friday, May 20 4:30 p.m. Oakland vs. No. 9 Northwestern ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 1 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 3:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Clemson Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 12 noon UNCW vs. No. 10 Clemson ACC Network Friday, May 20 2:30 p.m. Louisiana vs. Auburn ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 1 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 3:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Knoxville Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 4 p.m. Oregon State vs. Ohio State ESPNU Friday, May 20 6:30 p.m. Campbell vs. No. 11 Tennessee ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 12 noon TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 2:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 5 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Durham Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 12 noon Liberty vs. Georgia ESPNU Friday, May 20 2:30 p.m. UMBC vs. No. 12 Duke ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 1 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 3:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Seattle Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 5:30 p.m. Weber State vs. Texas Longhorn Network/ESPN+ Friday, May 20 8 p.m. Lehigh vs. No. 13 Washington ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 5 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 10 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 8:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Gainesville Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 2 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech ESPNU Friday, May 20 4:30 p.m. Canisius vs. No. 14 Florida ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 3 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 5:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 8 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 12 noon TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Columbia Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 2 p.m. Missouri State vs. No. 15 Missouri SEC Network Friday, May 20 4:30 p.m. Arizona vs. Illinois ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 2:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 5 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 7:30 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 6:30 p.m. TBD TBD

Orlando Regional

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Friday, May 20 3:30 p.m. South Dakota State vs. Michigan ESPN+ Friday, May 20 6 p.m. Villanova vs. No. 16 UCF ESPN+ Saturday, May 21 11 a.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 1:30 p.m. TBD TBD Saturday, May 21 4 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 2 p.m. TBD TBD Sunday, May 22 4:30 p.m. TBD TBD

