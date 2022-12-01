How to Watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First, Second Rounds Live For Free Without Cable
The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament is set to begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. The tournament will feature some of the best college programs in the country, as the top women’s volleyball teams battle it out to determine who will be the national champion. The tournament starts with Bowling Green taking on Western Kentucky, and you can see a full schedule of matches below. Watch the entire 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
- When: Starts Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:45 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
All televised matches of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be simulcast live on ESPN+, making it the perfect one-stop destination for the tournament.
About 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be shown in its entirety across ESPN Platforms. The First and Second Rounds (Dec. 1-3) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, with subsequent rounds televised on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU while also simulcast on ESPN+.
New to ESPN’s championship coverage this year is its first-ever volleyball whip-around show, aptly dubbed The 5th Set. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Second Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, respectively. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Paul Sunderland and Jennifer Hoffman.
Check below for a full TV schedule of every match this weekend:
Site: Kentucky
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|4:45 p.m.
|Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Loyola Chicago vs. Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Marquette
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|5 p.m.
|Wright State vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Ball State vs. Marquette
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Baylor
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Colorado vs. Rice
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin vs. Baylor
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Nebraska
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|5:30 p.m.
|Kansas vs. Miami (FL)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Delaware vs. Nebraska
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Texas
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|6 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Towson
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas
|ESPN+/LHN
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 3
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: San Diego
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Thu, Dec 1
|8 p.m.
|UNLV vs. Washington State
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Northern Colorado vs. San Diego
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|10:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Louisville
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. Purdue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Samford vs. Louisville
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|10:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Pittsburgh
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4 p.m.
|James Madison vs. BYU
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Colgate vs. Pittsburgh
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Creighton
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4:30 p.m.
|South Dakota vs. Houston
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Auburn vs. Creighton
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Florida
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|4:30 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast vs. Iowa State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M vs. Florida
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Ohio State
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5 p.m.
|High Point vs. USC
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Tennessee State vs. Ohio State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Penn State
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5 p.m.
|Yale vs. UCF
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|UMBC vs. Penn State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|6:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Minnesota
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5:30 p.m.
|Northern Iowa vs. Florida State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|SE Louisiana vs. Minnesota
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Wisconsin
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|5:30 p.m.
|TCU vs. Washington
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Quinnipiac vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Oregon
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7 p.m.
|Utah State vs. Arkansas
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Loyola Marymount vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|10 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Stanford
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|First Round
|Fri, Dec 2
|7:30 p.m.
|LSU vs. Hawai’i
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Pepperdine vs. Stanford
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec 3
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
How to Stream 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
