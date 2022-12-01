How to Watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament First, Second Rounds Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament is set to begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+. The tournament will feature some of the best college programs in the country, as the top women’s volleyball teams battle it out to determine who will be the national champion. The tournament starts with Bowling Green taking on Western Kentucky, and you can see a full schedule of matches below. Watch the entire 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

All televised matches of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be simulcast live on ESPN+, making it the perfect one-stop destination for the tournament.

About 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be shown in its entirety across ESPN Platforms. The First and Second Rounds (Dec. 1-3) will be available exclusively on ESPN+, with subsequent rounds televised on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU while also simulcast on ESPN+.

New to ESPN’s championship coverage this year is its first-ever volleyball whip-around show, aptly dubbed The 5th Set. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Second Rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET, 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, respectively. Sam Gore will host, joined by commentators Paul Sunderland and Jennifer Hoffman.

Check below for a full TV schedule of every match this weekend:

Site: Kentucky

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 1 4:45 p.m. Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Loyola Chicago vs. Kentucky ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 2 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Marquette

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 1 5 p.m. Wright State vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ball State vs. Marquette ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 2 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Baylor

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 1 5:30 p.m. Colorado vs. Rice ESPN+ 8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin vs. Baylor ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 2 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Nebraska

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 1 5:30 p.m. Kansas vs. Miami (FL) ESPN+ 8 p.m. Delaware vs. Nebraska ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 2 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Texas

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 1 6 p.m. Georgia vs. Towson ESPN+ 9 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas ESPN+/LHN Second Round Fri, Dec 3 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: San Diego

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 1 8 p.m. UNLV vs. Washington State ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Northern Colorado vs. San Diego ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 2 10:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Louisville

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 4 p.m. Tennessee vs. Purdue ESPN+ 7 p.m. Samford vs. Louisville ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 2 10:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Pittsburgh

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 4 p.m. James Madison vs. BYU ESPN+ 7 p.m. Colgate vs. Pittsburgh ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Creighton

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 4:30 p.m. South Dakota vs. Houston ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Auburn vs. Creighton ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Florida

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 4:30 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. Iowa State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Florida A&M vs. Florida ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Ohio State

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 5 p.m. High Point vs. USC ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Tennessee State vs. Ohio State ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Penn State

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 5 p.m. Yale vs. UCF ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. UMBC vs. Penn State ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 6:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Minnesota

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. Northern Iowa vs. Florida State ESPN+ 8 p.m. SE Louisiana vs. Minnesota ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Wisconsin

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 5:30 p.m. TCU vs. Washington ESPN+ 8 p.m. Quinnipiac vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Oregon

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 7 p.m. Utah State vs. Arkansas ESPN+ 10 p.m. Loyola Marymount vs. Oregon ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Stanford

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 2 7:30 p.m. LSU vs. Hawai’i ESPN+ 10 p.m. Pepperdine vs. Stanford ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 3 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

How to Stream 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

