How to Watch 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason is ready to go and we’ll likely see a little more of our favorite team’s starters as they prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. This will also be where key personnel matchups will go under the microscope and career-altering decisions will be made. Just like Week 1, NFL Network will be your home for select national games, but now FOX and ESPN will get into the mix with two contests as well. As always, your local broadcast channels will be where you can watch your home team. You can watch the national games with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

Week 2 of the new NFL preseason replaces the old Week 3, where we’ll see certain starters play extended minutes, some into the second half. This week, ESPN and FOX will join NFL Network in hosting national games. ESPN will broadcast the Chicago Bears vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 18 and the Atlanta Falcons vs. the New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22.

FOX will broadcast a Sunday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, while the NFL Network will feature eight games throughout the weekend.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Local Stations
Thu, Aug. 18 8 PM Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks ESPN WFLD / KPCQ
Fri, Aug. 19 7 PM Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots NFL Network WSOC / WBZ
8 PM New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers WVUE / WGBA/WTMJ
10 PM Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams NFL Network KTRK / KCBS
Sat, Aug. 20 1 PM Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts WJBK / WXIN
1 PM Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills NFL Network KUSA / WKBW
4 PM Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network WRC / KSHB
7 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans NFL Network WFLA / WKRN
7 PM San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings KPIX / KMSP
7 PM Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars KDKA / WFOX-TV
7 PM Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins KPIX / WFOR
10 PM Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers NFL Network KABC
Sunday, August 21 1 PM Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns NFL Network WCAU / WEWS
7 PM Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants NFL Network WKRC / WNBC
8 PM Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals FOX WBAL / KPNX
Monday, August 22 8 PM Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets ESPN WUPA / WCBS
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network, ESPN, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: NFL Network, ESPN, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network, ESPN, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network, ESPN, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

NFL Preseason Week 2 Preview: Things to keep an eye on + Picks | CBS Sports HQ

