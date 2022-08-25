How to Watch 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 Live for Free Without Cable
The final week of the 2022 NFL preseason kicks off with a potential Super Bowl matchup as the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While we likely won’t see either team’s superstar quarterback, but we will see plenty of young, hungry players looking to make their final impression on the teams before the last preseason cuts. Watch all of the action Aug. 25-28 on NFL Network, Prime Video, and CBS, as well as local affiliates. You can watch the national games with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 Live for Free Without Cable
- When: Aug. 25 through 28
- Where: NFL Network, CBS, Amazon Prime Video (national) | local listings (local)
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|National Network
|Local Stations
|Thu, Aug. 25
|8 p.m.
|Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs
|NFL Network
|WGBA/WTMJ / KSHB
|8:15 PM
|San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
|Amazon Prime Video
|KPIX / KTRK
|Fri, Aug. 26
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
|WKBW / WSOC
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
|NFL Network
|KPCQ
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints
|KABC / WVUE
|8:15 p.m.
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|WBZ / KPIX
|Sat, Aug. 27
|3 p.m.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
|NFL Network
|WFOX-TV / WUPA
|6 p.m.
|Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
|NFL Network
|KCBS / WKRC
|7 p.m.
|Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
|WRC / WBAL
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|WFLD / WEWS
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins
|WCAU / WFOR
|7 p.m.
|Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans
|KPNX / WKRN
|7:30 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|WFLA / WXIN
|9 p.m.
|Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
|NFL Network
|KMSP / KUSA
|Sun, Aug. 28
|1 PM
|New York Giants at New York Jets
|NFL Network
|WNBC / WCBS
|4:30 p.m.
|Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
|CBS
|WJBK / KDKA
How to Stream the 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99