How to Watch 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The final week of the 2022 NFL preseason kicks off with a potential Super Bowl matchup as the Green Bay Packers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. While we likely won’t see either team’s superstar quarterback, but we will see plenty of young, hungry players looking to make their final impression on the teams before the last preseason cuts. Watch all of the action Aug. 25-28 on NFL Network, Prime Video, and CBS, as well as local affiliates. You can watch the national games with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game National Network Local Stations
Thu, Aug. 25 8 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Network WGBA/WTMJ / KSHB
8:15 PM San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Amazon Prime Video KPIX / KTRK
Fri, Aug. 26 7 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers WKBW / WSOC
8 p.m. Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys NFL Network KPCQ
8 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints KABC / WVUE
8:15 p.m. New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders WBZ / KPIX
Sat, Aug. 27 3 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons NFL Network WFOX-TV / WUPA
6 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals NFL Network KCBS / WKRC
7 p.m. Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens WRC / WBAL
7 p.m. Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns WFLD / WEWS
7 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins WCAU / WFOR
7 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans KPNX / WKRN
7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts WFLA / WXIN
9 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos NFL Network KMSP / KUSA
Sun, Aug. 28 1 PM New York Giants at New York Jets NFL Network WNBC / WCBS
4:30 p.m. Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers CBS WJBK / KDKA

How to Stream the 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network and CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network and CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

