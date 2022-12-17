 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NFL Week 17 Saturday Tripleheader Live Without Cable

David Satin

NFL Saturdays are here! Now that the college football regular season is over, the NFL will begin its yearly tradition of offering select games on Saturdays. To start things off on Saturday, Dec. 17, the league is serving up a tripleheader. At 1 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Indianapolis Colts. At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns, and in the primetime slot the Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. You can watch all the action with a subscription to Sling TV

How to Watch 2022 NFL Saturday Tripleheader

Sling TV is the least expensive way to watch NFL Network at just $40 a month, as part of their Sling TV Blue Plan. NFL+ users can watch each game of the tripleheader with their subscription on their mobile devices. NFL+ users cannot stream these games on a computer or smart TV.

NFL Network is also available on fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, along with Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t carry the games on NFL Network, but if you live in the local markets of the teams, they may be available on local affiliates in your area.

About 2022 Saturday NFL Tripleheader

In the first matchup of Saturday’s NFL tripleheader, the Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been a disappointing season for Indy, which has already fired the head coach it began the season with. Minnesota, on the other hand, sits at 10-3, and would clinch the NFC North with a win.

The second game of the day features two division rivals, as the 5-8 Cleveland Browns take on the 9-4 Baltimore Ravens. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has returned from a suspension stemming from dozens of allegations of sexual impropriety, while Baltimore is still waiting on the status of its recently-injured QB Lamar Jackson.

The primetime matchup features two more divisional opponents, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Miami sits at 8-5, while the Bills hold a 10-3 record, so this game could have huge playoff implications. If Miami can bring home a win, it keeps alive its shot to snatch the AFC East crown. But Josh Allen’s Bills are one of the best teams in football, making this game a can’t-miss for every football fan.

How to Stream 2022 NFL Saturday Tripleheader on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NFL Saturday Tripleheader using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NFL Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 2022 NFL Saturday Tripleheader

