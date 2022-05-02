How to Watch 2022 NHL Playoffs Live Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

There are few things in sports as exciting as playoff hockey, and even though things are warming up around the country, it is time for sports fans to turn their attention to the ice as the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to get underway on Monday, May 2.

Top Pick

Best Value

Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, & TBS

NHL Network (+$11)

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Stream NHL Playoffs for Only $17.50 For Your First Month

On Monday, May 2, 16 teams will begin their quests for the most prestigious trophy in all of sports, Lord Stanley’s Cup. The Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, and Washington Capitals are vying for the Eastern Conference crown, while the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators are representing the Western Conference.

How to Stream 2022 NHL Playoffs on Your Local RSN

Fans of most NHL Playoff teams can stream their local RSN with a Live TV Streaming Service.

During the first round of the playoffs, although games also air on your local RSN, in most markets games will not be blacked out when they also air on ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT.

Your best option for most teams is DIRECTV STREAM since they are the only service with Bally Sports RSNs, MSG, NESN, Altitude, as well as TNT & ESPN.

They are the only service with Altitude (Colorado Avalanche), Bally Sports Sun (Tampa Bay Lightning), Bally Sports Florida (Florida Panthers). Bally Sports South (Carolina Hurricanes), Bally Sports North (Minnesota Wild), Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis Blues), Bally Sports West (Los Angeles Kings), Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas Stars), and Bally Sports Southeast (Nashville Predators).

They also offer MSG (New York Rangers), NESN (Boston Bruins), and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins).

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

If your favorite team plays on NBC Sports RSN, you can stream with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Stream 2022 NHL Playoffs Nationally

Most Live TV Streaming Services offer ESPN, ESPN, TNT, and TBS. Once the action reaches the conference finals, games that air on ABC will be simulcast on ESPN+.

One of the holdover changes from the NHL’s “Bubble Playoffs” era that is still a part of this year’s schedule is that no two games will start at the same time during these playoffs. That means that there should always be NHL action for fans to watch, even when one game is at intermission.

There are now five services that offer NHL Playoffs games.

The least expensive option is Sling TV, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (simulcast of ABC games). They are running a special promotion which will give you 50% OFF your first month of service.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

You can also watch it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While fuboTV carries ESPN and ABC, they won’t carry games on TNT.

While you won’t be able to watch most games live on ESPN+, you can watch them on-demand. Games on TNT and ESPN will be accessible via the WatchTNT and ESPN App if you use your TV Everywhere credentials.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 TV Schedule: Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET Capitals at Panthers ESPN2 Game 2 May 5, 7:30 p.m. ET Capitals at Panthers TBS Game 3 May 7, 1 p.m. ET Panthers at Capitals ESPN Game 4 May 9, 7 p.m. ET Panthers at Capitals TBS Game 5^ May 11, TBD Capitals at Panthers (TBD) Game 6^ May 13, TBD Panthers at Capitals (TBD) Game 7^ May 15, TBD Capitals at Panthers (TBD)

^= if necessary

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 2, 7:30 p.m. ET Lightning at Maple Leafs ESPN2 Game 2 May 4, 7:30 p.m. ET Lightning at Maple Leafs ESPN2 Game 3 May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET Maple Leafs at Lightning TBS Game 4 May 8, 7 p.m. ET Maple Leafs at Lightning TBS Game 5^ May 10, TBD Lightning at Maple Leafs TBD Game 6^ May 12, TBD Maple Leafs at Lightning TBD Game 7^ May 14, TBD Lightning at Maple Leafs TBD

^= if necessary

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 2, 7 p.m. ET Bruins at Hurricanes ESPN Game 2 May 4, 7 p.m. ET Bruins at Hurricanes ESPN Game 3 May 6, 7 p.m. ET Hurricanes at Bruins TNT Game 4 May 8, 12:30 p.m. ET Hurricanes at Bruins ESPN Game 5^ May 10, TBD Bruins at Hurricanes TBD Game 6^ May 12, TBD Hurricanes at Bruins TBD Game 7^ May 14, TBD Bruins at Hurricanes TBD

^= if necessary

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 3, 7 p.m. ET Penguins at Rangers ESPN Game 2 May 5, 7 p.m. ET Penguins at Rangers TNT Game 3 May 7, 7 p.m. ET Rangers at Penguins TNT Game 4 May 9, 7 p.m. ET Rangers at Penguins ESPN Game 5^ May 11, TBD Penguins at Rangers TBD Game 6^ May 13, TBD Rangers at Penguins TBD Game 7^ May 15, TBD Penguins at Rangers TBD

^= if necessary

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 TV Schedule: Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 3, 9:30 p.m. ET Predators at Avalanche ESPN Game 2 May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET Predators at Avalanche TNT Game 3 May 7, 4:30 p.m. ET Avalanche at Predators TNT Game 4 May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET Avalanche at Predators ESPN Game 5^ May 11, TBD Predators at Avalanche TBD Game 6^ May 13, TBD Avalanche at Predators TBD Game 7^ May 15, TBD Predators at Avalanche TBD

^= if necessary

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 2, 9:30 p.m. ET Blues at Wild ESPN Game 2 May 4, 9:30 p.m. ET Blues at Wild ESPN Game 3 May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET Wild at Blues TNT Game 4 May 8, 4:30 p.m. ET Wild at Blues TBS Game 5^ May 10, TBD Blues at Wild TBD Game 6^ May 12, TBD Wild at Blues TBD Game 7^ May 14, TBD Blues at Wild TBD

^= if necessary

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 3, 10 p.m. ET Stars at Flames ESPN2 Game 2 May 5, 10 p.m. ET Stars at Flames TBS Game 3 May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET Flames at Stars TNT Game 4 May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET Flames at Stars TBS Game 5^ May 11, TBD Stars at Flames TBD Game 6^ May 13, TBD Flames at Stars TBD Game 7^ May 15, TBD Stars at Flames TBD

^= if necessary

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Game No. Date and Time Matchup Network Game 1 May 2, 10 p.m. ET Kings at Oilers ESPN2) Game 2 May 4, 10 p.m. ET Kings at Oilers ESPN2) Game 3 May 6, 10 p.m. ET Oilers at Kings TBS, Game 4 May 8, 10 p.m. ET Oilers at Kings TBS Game 5^ May 10, TBD Kings at Oilers TBD Game 6^ May 12, TBD Oilers at Kings TBD Game 7^ May 14, TBD Kings at Oilers TBD

^= if necessary

How to Stream the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV.