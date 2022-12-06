 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC E!

How to Watch 2022 People’s Choice Awards for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This week, some of the biggest names in pop culture are heading back to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Hosted by Kenan Thompson for the second year in a row, the event will honor fan favorites in 40 categories, including movies, television, music, and pop culture. The exciting event is on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on both NBC and E!. Red carpet coverage with Laverne Cox begins on E! at 7 p.m. ET, so be sure to tune in early to catch some of the fabulous looks. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

About the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards are about honoring the most-loved names throughout pop culture and their successes over the past year. Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and Drake are among the musicians up for awards in 2022. While many familiar faces have made it onto the list of nominees, there are several newcomers, including Quinta Brunson and Keke Palmer, hoping to walk away as fan favorites.

Serena Williams, Chloe Kim, Megan Rapinoe, and other sports legends are up for nominations, as are podcasters, comedians, and social media personalities. Receiving the People’s Choice Icon Awards this year are Ryan Reynolds, Lizzo, and Shania Twain. In addition to hosting, Thompson was nominated for the Comedy TV Star award, recognizing his accomplishments on “Saturday Night Live.”

You can find a complete list of nominees here.

How to Stream the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on NBC and E! using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC--
E!--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC and E! + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and E! + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and E! + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and E! + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and E! + 31 Top Cable Channels

2022 People's Choice Awards: Everything You Need To Know

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.