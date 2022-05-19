How To Watch 2022 PGA Championship Live For Free Without Cable

All eyes in the golfing world will be on Tulsa, Okla. this weekend as the best players in the game compete for the second major of the season, the PGA Championship. After his historic Masters win last month, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods will be looking to get their hands on the Wanamaker Trophy beginning on Thursday, May 19. You can watch all of the action on ESPN and CBS.

ESPN and CBS will be combining to cover the 2022 PGA Championship, with the ESPN family of networks handling the majority of the linear duties on Thursday and Friday with CBS broadcasting the third and fourth rounds.

The action will kick off on Thursday, May 19 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+ with ESPN picking up the action at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., ESPN will air its first-ever golf alternate broadcast. The new play-by-play voice of “Monday Night Football” Joe Buck will be joined by ESPN senior golf analyst Michael Collins in this “ManningCast” style presentation. The first telecast is Thursday at 1 p.m. on ESPN, switching to ESPN2 at 2 p.m.

If you want to watch the entire tournament, as well as the alternate telecast, what is the best way to do it?

The cheapest way to stream the entire PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS is to combine Sling TV and Paramount+.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which will have weekend coverage of the PGA Championship, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your local CBS affiliate) with a 30-day free trial using CODE: TARGET30.

When you combine this with the Sling TV Orange Plan, you will get all four rounds of the tournament for just $17.50.

What PGA Championship Action Can You Stream on ESPN+?

Beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final round. ESPN+ will stream live play from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from 2-8 p.m. and then returning to ESPN+ from 8 p.m. until the conclusion of play.

However, the streamer will also follow eight featured groups and focus on three featured holes throughout Thursday and Friday, while continuing featured coverage when the main broadcast moves to CBS for the weekend.

Day/Date Program Time (ET) Networks Thu, May 19 First Round 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN First Round 2-8 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2 First Round 8 p.m.-Conclusion ESPN+ Fri, May 20 Second Round 8 a.m.–2 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 8:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN Second Round 2-8 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round 8 p.m.-Conclusion ESPN+ Sat, May 21 Third Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 9-10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Third Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 15-16-17 Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Third Round 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. CBS Sun, May 22 Final Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 9-10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Final Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 15-16-17 12-7 p.m. ESPN+ Final Round 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. CBS

How to Stream the 2022 PGA Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 PGA Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.