How To Watch 2022 PGA Championship Live For Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

All eyes in the golfing world will be on Tulsa, Okla. this weekend as the best players in the game compete for the second major of the season, the PGA Championship. After his historic Masters win last month, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods will be looking to get their hands on the Wanamaker Trophy beginning on Thursday, May 19. You can watch all of the action on ESPN and CBS.

How to Watch the 2022 PGA Championship Live For Free Without Cable

ESPN and CBS will be combining to cover the 2022 PGA Championship, with the ESPN family of networks handling the majority of the linear duties on Thursday and Friday with CBS broadcasting the third and fourth rounds.

The action will kick off on Thursday, May 19 at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+ with ESPN picking up the action at 10 a.m.

At 1 p.m., ESPN will air its first-ever golf alternate broadcast. The new play-by-play voice of “Monday Night Football” Joe Buck will be joined by ESPN senior golf analyst Michael Collins in this “ManningCast” style presentation. The first telecast is Thursday at 1 p.m. on ESPN, switching to ESPN2 at 2 p.m.

If you want to watch the entire tournament, as well as the alternate telecast, what is the best way to do it?

The cheapest way to stream the entire PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS is to combine Sling TV and Paramount+.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which will have weekend coverage of the PGA Championship, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your local CBS affiliate) with a 30-day free trial using CODE: TARGET30.

When you combine this with the Sling TV Orange Plan, you will get all four rounds of the tournament for just $17.50.

What PGA Championship Action Can You Stream on ESPN+?

Beginning on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final round. ESPN+ will stream live play from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from 2-8 p.m. and then returning to ESPN+ from 8 p.m. until the conclusion of play.

However, the streamer will also follow eight featured groups and focus on three featured holes throughout Thursday and Friday, while continuing featured coverage when the main broadcast moves to CBS for the weekend.

2022 PGA Championship Schedule

Day/Date Program Time (ET) Networks
Thu, May 19 First Round 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN
First Round 2-8 p.m. ESPN
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2
First Round 8 p.m.-Conclusion ESPN+
Fri, May 20 Second Round 8 a.m.–2 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 8:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+
SportsCenter at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 1-2 p.m. ESPN
Second Round 2-8 p.m. ESPN
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 2-5 p.m. ESPN2
Second Round 8 p.m.-Conclusion ESPN+
Sat, May 21 Third Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 9-10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+
Third Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Holes – 15-16-17 Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN+
Third Round 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. CBS
Sun, May 22 Final Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 9-10 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+
Final Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+
Featured Holes – 15-16-17 12-7 p.m. ESPN+
Final Round 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. CBS
ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton's Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $6.99 / month per month or annually for $69.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

How to Stream the 2022 PGA Championship for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 PGA Championship live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

