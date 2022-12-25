 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Premier League Boxing Day Games Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Premier League soccer returns after the World Cup break with a full slate of action for soccer fans who still need more action after the month in Qatar. Boxing Day matches start this Monday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. ET with Brentford vs. Tottenham on USA Network and Universo, and games will be nearly nonstop through Wednesday, Dec. 28 on the networks and Peacock. Watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) and a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the Premier League Boxing Day Matches

When: Monday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 28
TV: USA Network (English) / Universo (Spanish)
Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) or stream live with a subscription to Peacock.

About the Premier League Boxing Day Matches

While Americans don’t really celebrate Boxing Day, it is a major holiday overseas. Since 1958, it has been a day where English sports like soccer, cricket, horse racing, and more give families another day to be together and root for their favorite clubs.

This year’s Boxing Day is especially anticipated since it will host the first club football played since the thrilling 2022 FIFA World Cup, at which Argentina capped off a miracle run to win the country’s first tournament since 1986. We’ll once again get to see top-flight players who missed the World Cup, like Man City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, and Chelsea’s Jorginho.

2022 Premier League Boxing Day Schedule

Date Time (ET) Match Platform
Monday, Dec. 26 7:30 a.m. Brentford v. Tottenham USA Network, Universo
10 a.m. Leicester City v. Newcastle USA Network, Universo
10 a.m. Everton v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock
10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Fulham Peacock
10 a.m. Southampton v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock
12:30 p.m. Aston Villa v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo
3 p.m. Arsenal v. West Ham Peacock
Tuesday, Dec. 27 12:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo
3 p.m. Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Universo
Wednesday, Dec. 28 3 p.m. Leeds United v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo

How to Stream the Premier League Boxing Day Matches for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Premier League Boxing Day Matches live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
USA Network--
Universo≥ $104.99^
$5		--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: Universo

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: USA Network and Universo + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and Universo + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and Universo + 31 Top Cable Channels

Premier League Preview: Matchweek 17 | NBC Sports

