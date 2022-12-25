How to Watch 2022 Premier League Boxing Day Games Live for Free Without Cable

Premier League soccer returns after the World Cup break with a full slate of action for soccer fans who still need more action after the month in Qatar. Boxing Day matches start this Monday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. ET with Brentford vs. Tottenham on USA Network and Universo, and games will be nearly nonstop through Wednesday, Dec. 28 on the networks and Peacock. Watch all the action with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) and a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the Premier League Boxing Day Matches

When: Monday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 28

TV: USA Network (English) / Universo (Spanish)

About the Premier League Boxing Day Matches

While Americans don’t really celebrate Boxing Day, it is a major holiday overseas. Since 1958, it has been a day where English sports like soccer, cricket, horse racing, and more give families another day to be together and root for their favorite clubs.

This year’s Boxing Day is especially anticipated since it will host the first club football played since the thrilling 2022 FIFA World Cup, at which Argentina capped off a miracle run to win the country’s first tournament since 1986. We’ll once again get to see top-flight players who missed the World Cup, like Man City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool’s Mo Salah, and Chelsea’s Jorginho.

2022 Premier League Boxing Day Schedule

