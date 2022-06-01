 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Live for Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

The 97th year of the Scripps National Spelling Bee returns with a traditional in-person event for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the Bee was canceled and in 2021, it was held virtually. This year, the competition will be back at its usual venue, the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Semifinals begin on Wednesday, June 1 at 8/7c. Tune in to Ion on Thursday, June 2 at 8/7c to catch the Finals. You can watch both rounds live on Ion with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

About the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

This week, 234 of the world’s top kid spellers will put their skills and hard work to the test and attempt to win it all. They will take the stage to compete for the grand prize of $52,500, a trophy, and much more. All competitors will walk away with prizes.

Beloved “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton will be hosting the Bee, which features spellers from across the globe, including the United States, Guam, Canada, the Bahamas, Germany, Ghana, and Puerto Rico. The spellers are between the ages of 7 and 15 and are in grades 2 through 8.

How to Stream the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. One of these providers allows you to watch the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee live on Ion using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can watch it with DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Ion + 34 Top Cable Channels

Watch the Preview for the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee:

