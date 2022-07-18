How to Watch 2022 SEC Football Media Days Live for Free Without Cable

As usual, all eyes will be on the SEC for its upcoming football media days, a three-day event that will allow media members to speak directly to some of the SEC’s most pivotal figures on and off the field. The SEC Network will have wall-to-wall coverage totaling over 46 hours across four days. You can watch all the action starting this Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2022 SEC Media Day

At this point in the sports schedule, talking season is upon us and the SEC Network boasts 46 hours of original programming surrounding the 2022 SEC Kickoff, the most in the network’s history. “SEC This Morning,” “SEC Now,” and “The Paul Finebaum Show” will showcase complete coverage from the annual media event.

An expansive roster of college football analysts will contribute to SEC Network’s presence in Atlanta, including Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum, Benjamin Watson, and Chris Doering. Studio hosts for the four-day conference media day kickoff include Laura Rutledge, Joe Tessitore, Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Finebaum.

Full SEC Media Day Schedule on SEC Network

Date Time (ET) Programming Mon., July 18 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Bush’s Beans 11 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 4:30 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions (radio only from 3-4:30 p.m.) 7 p.m. Year of the Dawg Tue., July 19 7 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Bush’s Beans 9 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Wed., July 20 7 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Bush’s Beans 9 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions Thu., July 21 7 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Bush’s Beans 9 a.m. SEC Now Presented by Regions 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

