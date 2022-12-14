 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Bally Sports+ Bally Sports Southwest Extra Bally Sports Southwest

How to Watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships Stream Live For Free Online Without Cable

David Satin

No state in the country takes its high school football more seriously than Texas, which produces some of the top-end talent in the country. From Dec. 14-17, that talent will be on full display as the 2022 University Interscholastic League (UIL) Texas High School Football State Championships take place on Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest Extra and Bally Sports+. Coverage will include all 12 championships for classes 1a – 6a, and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

How to Watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships

All games of the 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships will be available to stream on Bally Sports+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Bally Sports Southwest and Southwest Extra is also available with DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

About 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships

Scouts from some of the best college football programs in the nation will be on hand at the 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships this weekend! The games will feature some of the best players in the country, facing off to determine who will take home the ultimate prize of being Texas state champions!

Check below for a full schedule of games, and where to watch them!

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Time (ET) Matchup Network
12 noon 1A Six-Man Division II Bally Sports Southwest
3 p.m. 1A Six-Man Division I Bally Sports Southwest
8 p.m. 2A Division II Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Thursday, Dec. 15

Time (ET) Matchup Network
12 noon 2A Division I Bally Sports Southwest
3 p.m. Ford Championship Live Bally Sports Southwest
4 p.m. 3A Division II Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
7 p.m. Ford Championship Live Bally Sports Southwest
8 p.m. 3A Division I Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Friday, Dec. 16

Time (ET) Matchup Network
12 noon 4A Division II Bally Sports Southwest
3 p.m. Ford Championship Live Bally Sports Southwest
4 p.m. 4A Division I Bally Sports Southwest
7 p.m. Ford Championship Live Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
8 p.m. 5A Division II Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Saturday, Dec. 17

Time (ET) Matchup Network
12 noon 5A Division I Bally Sports Southwest
3 p.m. Ford Championship Live Bally Sports Southwest
4 p.m. 6A Division II Bally Sports Southwest
7 p.m. Ford Championship Live Bally Sports Southwest
8 p.m. 6A Division I Bally Sports Southwest

How to Stream 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

2022 Texas State High School Football Championship Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.