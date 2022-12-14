How to Watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships Stream Live For Free Online Without Cable
No state in the country takes its high school football more seriously than Texas, which produces some of the top-end talent in the country. From Dec. 14-17, that talent will be on full display as the 2022 University Interscholastic League (UIL) Texas High School Football State Championships take place on Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest Extra and Bally Sports+. Coverage will include all 12 championships for classes 1a – 6a, and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
How to Watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships
- When: Starts Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12 noon E.T.
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest Extra, Bally Sports+
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.
All games of the 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships will be available to stream on Bally Sports+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Bally Sports Southwest and Southwest Extra is also available with DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.
About 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships
Scouts from some of the best college football programs in the nation will be on hand at the 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships this weekend! The games will feature some of the best players in the country, facing off to determine who will take home the ultimate prize of being Texas state champions!
Check below for a full schedule of games, and where to watch them!
Wednesday, Dec. 14
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|12 noon
|1A Six-Man Division II
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 p.m.
|1A Six-Man Division I
|Bally Sports Southwest
|8 p.m.
|2A Division II
|Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Thursday, Dec. 15
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|12 noon
|2A Division I
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 p.m.
|Ford Championship Live
|Bally Sports Southwest
|4 p.m.
|3A Division II
|Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
|7 p.m.
|Ford Championship Live
|Bally Sports Southwest
|8 p.m.
|3A Division I
|Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Friday, Dec. 16
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|12 noon
|4A Division II
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 p.m.
|Ford Championship Live
|Bally Sports Southwest
|4 p.m.
|4A Division I
|Bally Sports Southwest
|7 p.m.
|Ford Championship Live
|Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
|8 p.m.
|5A Division II
|Bally Sports Southwest / Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Saturday, Dec. 17
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|12 noon
|5A Division I
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 p.m.
|Ford Championship Live
|Bally Sports Southwest
|4 p.m.
|6A Division II
|Bally Sports Southwest
|7 p.m.
|Ford Championship Live
|Bally Sports Southwest
|8 p.m.
|6A Division I
|Bally Sports Southwest
How to Stream 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2022 Texas State High School Football Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM.
