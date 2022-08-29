 Skip to Content
How To Watch 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

For the next two weeks, New York’s Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums will be at the center of the sports world as the 2022 U.S. Open kicks off on Monday, Aug. 29, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. This year, the ESPN family of networks will broadcast every match from every court for the duration of the tournament. Not only is this expected to be Serena Williams’ final appearance in the tournament, but she will also be playing in the doubles’ draw with sister Venus. Daniil Medvedev will look to win back-to-back U.S. Opens, while Rafael Nadal will attempt to extend his all-time Majors record. Don’t miss any of the tennis action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round

About the 2022 U.S. Open

ESPN is going all-in on this year’s U.S. Open by broadcasting every match on every court, thanks to the help of ESPN+. Not only that, but on the cable networks, the broadcaster will be airing more than 140 hours of action thanks to the new “Cross-Court Coverage” that will air on the first two nights of the event.

ESPN’s “first-ball-to-last-ball” coverage of tennis’ final Major of the year will culminate with the Women’s Championship on Saturday, September 10, and the Men’s Championship on Sunday, September 11, both at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.

2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Network(s) Event
Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8 11 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 16 courts in action
Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11  12 noon ESPN+, ESPN3 Up to 8 courts in action
Monday, Aug. 29 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round
12 noon ESPN First Round
7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – First Round
Tuesday, Aug. 30 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes First Round
12 noon ESPN First Round
7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – First Round
7 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round
Wednesday, Aug. 31 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round
12 noon ESPN Second Round
7 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
Thursday, Sept. 1 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round
12 noon ESPN Second Round
6 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round
7 p.m. ESPN2,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
Friday, Sept. 2 11 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round
12 noon ESPN Third Round
6 p.m. ESPN2 Third Round
7 p.m. ESPN2,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
Saturday, Sept. 3 11 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round
11:15 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round
7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
Sunday, Sept. 4 11 a.m. ESPN Round of 16
12 noon ESPN Deportes Round of 16
7 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
Monday, Sept. 5 11 a.m. ESPN Round of 16
12 noon ESPN Deportes Round of 16
7 p.m. ESPN2,ESPN Deportes Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
Tuesday, Sept. 6 12 noon ESPN Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Sept. 7 12 noon ESPN,ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
Thursday, Sept. 8 7 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals
Friday, Sept. 9 3 a.m. ESPN2 Women’s Semifinals (Encore)
12 noon ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals
7 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals
Saturday, Sept. 10 3 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Semifinal (Encore)
12 noon ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship
3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship
Sunday, Sept. 11 6 a.m. ESPNEWS Women’s Championship (Encore)
1 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. ESPN US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. ESPN,ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship
8:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

How to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 U.S. Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Warm-Up: 2022 U.S. Open Preview Show:

