How To Watch 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Live for Free Without Cable
For the next two weeks, New York’s Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums will be at the center of the sports world as the 2022 U.S. Open kicks off on Monday, Aug. 29, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. This year, the ESPN family of networks will broadcast every match from every court for the duration of the tournament. Not only is this expected to be Serena Williams’ final appearance in the tournament, but she will also be playing in the doubles’ draw with sister Venus. Daniil Medvedev will look to win back-to-back U.S. Opens, while Rafael Nadal will attempt to extend his all-time Majors record. Don’t miss any of the tennis action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch The 2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Round
- When: Monday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 11
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 U.S. Open
ESPN is going all-in on this year’s U.S. Open by broadcasting every match on every court, thanks to the help of ESPN+. Not only that, but on the cable networks, the broadcaster will be airing more than 140 hours of action thanks to the new “Cross-Court Coverage” that will air on the first two nights of the event.
ESPN’s “first-ball-to-last-ball” coverage of tennis’ final Major of the year will culminate with the Women’s Championship on Saturday, September 10, and the Men’s Championship on Sunday, September 11, both at 4 p.m. ET.
In addition to the on-court excitement, to commemorate the end of Serena William’s career, ESPN+ will be offering a “Best of Serena” collection highlighting 15 legendary matches from the G.O.A.T.’s career across all four Majors, primarily from championship matches.
2022 U.S. Open on ESPN Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network(s)
|Event
|Mon Aug 29 – Thurs Sept 8
|11 a.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|Up to 16 courts in action
|Friday Sept 9, Sunday Sept 11
|12 noon
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|Up to 8 courts in action
|Monday, Aug. 29
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – First Round
|Tuesday, Aug. 30
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN, ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open – First Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Wednesday, Aug. 31
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Second Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
|Thursday, Sept. 1
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Second Round
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Second Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2,ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
|Friday, Sept. 2
|11 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Third Round
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2,ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|11:15 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
|Sunday, Sept. 4
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|12 noon
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
|Monday, Sept. 5
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|12 noon
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2,ESPN Deportes
|Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
|Tuesday, Sept. 6
|12 noon
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, Sept. 7
|12 noon
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Quarterfinals
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
|Thursday, Sept. 8
|7 p.m.
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals
|Friday, Sept. 9
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Women’s Semifinals (Encore)
|12 noon
|ESPN2
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m.
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals
|7 p.m.
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|3 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Semifinal (Encore)
|12 noon
|ESPN3
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m.
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship
|Sunday, Sept. 11
|6 a.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Women’s Championship (Encore)
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m.
|ESPN,ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship (Encore)
How to Stream the 2022 U.S. Open for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 U.S. Open live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•